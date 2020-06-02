Again, Sony will put summer fun with Days of Play, its unique promotion in which we offer several of its articles Playstation 4 on special offer. However, this time we do not have a special edition console, but even so There is a package for everyone who has always wanted to experience the world of virtual reality.

The PlayStation VR Mega Pack will be available in an updated version. This package includes a PSVR headset, a camera and five games: PlayStation VR Worlds, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, Astro Bot: Rescue Mission, Resident Evil 7 and Everbody’s Golf VR. Although the PalyStation site doesn’t offer a price, you can get this package in places like Liverpool for $ 9,999 pesos.

You can find games like Death Stranding, Predator: Hunting Grounds and Dreams for up to $ 30. Similarly, titles like God of War, Gran Turismo Sport, The Last of Us: Remastered, Uncharted 4 and Bloodborne will be yours from $ 399 pesos thanks to the PlayStation Hits line. As always, the PS Store will host many more offers that will be liked by many.

Digital product taxes can certainly affect your economy, so consider a 12-month subscription to PlayStation Plus with a 30% discount. This time, PlayStation will have specific offers for each country in Latin America. For example, in Mexico these are the featured promotions:

–PlayStation VR Mega Pack

-PlayStation Plus 12 Month Subscription

-Gold Wireless Headset

-DualShock 4 Sunset Orange

-DualShock 4 Glacier White

-DualShock 4 Midnight Blue

-Death Stranding

–Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game Of The Year Edition

–The Last of Us Remastered

–God Of War

–Gran Turismo Sport

Remember, Days of Play 2020 will start tomorrow, June 3, and offers will be available until 17 this month. On related topics, Star Wars Battlefront II and Call of Duty: WWII will be the PS + games for June. Similarly, the PlayStation event for June 4 has been postponed.

Via: PlayStation Blog

