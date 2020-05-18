MEXICO CITY.

The outlook looks complicated for independent developers because of the pandemic, but this does not symbolize its extinction.

In Mexico City there are small companies that can be operated by three or up to 26 people, such as Zepeda Bros, Eyescream Productions, The Gang, Eco Entertainment, Chamuco, Noiselab, Puercords and Marvin, to name a few, which have become a valuable presence for fans of alternative genres, which do not always find a place in the plans of Ocesa or Zignia Live.

Each of them was forced to cancel or postpone their events, whose annual average is between 5 to 30 events (including festivals), with attendees who can go from 500 to seven thousand (depending on the property), or more than 20 thousand when it is massive.

Economic uncertainty makes it impossible for them to define a strategy to continue operating; however, several have one point in common: recover investment and wait.

One would be shooting himself in the foot putting together a new event for this year. The best thing is to continue with the rescheduling of events postponed or that were left to be announced and that were already tied up, ”he says. Excelsior Pako Zepeda, promoter of Zepeda Bros, who first brought Slipknot to Mexico in 2015 at his Knotfest festival.

There are those who say that the year is going to go to hell, others that in September we will be normal. The investment made so far is the payment to the bands, dates that sooner or later will be made and will be recovered, of course, if they go well, ”added a promoter of Eyescream Productions, the company that started more than 15 years ago and made possible concerts. of the emo, screamo and post-hardcore movement in the mid-2000s.

A source close to the independent scene, who requested anonymity, said that the average cost of bringing and performing a show in CDMX and Monterrey for an alternative US band can cost more than $ 53,000 (more than a million pesos), which increases depending on the value of the peso against the dollar.

Zepeda Bros has been almost clean in this process, as they are undergoing restructuring and have only postponed the show by Spanish rapper Sharif with his compatriot Mxrgxn, which will be held at the Velodrome Tent on October 24.

Eyescream Productions has two postponed shows, Tesseract and Molchat Doma, for September 27 and October 14, respectively, while Human Drama’s 30th anniversary show was postponed for October 3.

PROTECT YOUR TEAMS

The pause also affects incidentals (freelance, cleaning, security, food trucks and waiters), as their services are not required at the moment, said Diego Jiménez, director of Eco Entertainment, in charge of holding the Ceremony festival. The same goes for job templates.

They are all with a positive and inspiring attitude, open to drop commissions or lower their salaries; however, we are doing everything possible not to make cuts and keep them on payrolls, ”he said.

The way to do this is to maintain alliances, difficult, but possible, with brands and sponsors who have accompanied them during their public activities.

For example, Eco Entertainment is part of a collective of independent companies that created the Far Away Together festival, with the support of Grupo Modelo, to raise half a million pesos, 60% of which will go to indie musicians and staff, and the rest to the The Day After association (co-founded by Diego Luna) who in turn will help the Mixe Municipal Philharmonic Band of Ayutla.

We hope that with these live streaming actions and platforms with brands we will have the economic flow to maintain payrolls and that, with different financial models, we will be able to endure and collect, and in case not everyone can do it, cut our managers’ salaries, ”he said. .

They have two tentative dates to reschedule Ceremony and will announce them when the picture clears up, with everything and the confidence of their brands, only without Thom Yorke, vocalist of Radiohead, who canceled their dates in Mexico.

NEW PLATFORMS

The always surprising Marvin Festival has also been affected. This year it would make its 10th edition on the Roma-Condesa circuit, and Ceci Velasco, director of the event, which has brought the Buzzcocks, Television, Wire, Gang of Four, among other post-punk legends, recounted the novelties of the anniversary.

There were many digital experiences, shopping and interaction at a distance with other bands that we wanted to bring and maybe they don’t happen. We also envision that people could enjoy it from their home, at different points of the

CDMX and the country, “he said.

The idea of ​​the digital expansion they had for this festival has been somewhat anticipated by the saturation of live streams due to the emergency; However, Ceci explained that its platform still has innovative attributes and they will soon define the date to celebrate it.

Marvin magazine did not print for the first time in 19 years because of the covid-19, so they have implemented an annual subscription of 350 pesos to receive the digital edition and thus support their subsistence the rest of the year, added Velasco.

Most promoters continue selling tickets. The bad thing is that they do not know to what extent consumers will have the solvency to attend events.

They are tickets or pay the rent, “said Jiménez, whose company will not risk bringing new shows,” because what we do not know is how far the dollar will skyrocket and there it will hit us all, “added Velasco.

I can assure you that the agencies (which sell the dates of the musicians) are not going to show solidarity, given the months of inactivity they are going to ask for more money and it is very likely that nobody will pay it, ”said the promoter of Eyescream.

POSSIBILITY TO RESTART

Once the emergency is over, Pako Zepeda believes that it will be a good time to reset the industry at all levels.

Bigger companies will get stronger and freelancers will suffer more. In recent years, promoters have fought more for ego than for business, for wanting to demonstrate a super line-up, they have broken the mother’s market, paying artists an amount that is not worth. So, it is a good opportunity to reset all that, “he concluded.

WHAT ABOUT SKA FEST?

Regarding the previously called Pepsi Ska Fest, which brought bands like The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Fishbone and Los Calzones, Rafael Zepeda commented that, after a legal process, they are owners of the Ska Fest brand, without the sponsorship of the soft drink that now She is an ally of Ocesa, so she will wait for the moment to resurface with the event.

Pako Zepeda also announced that the administration of the Velodrome Tent would be part of his restructuring plan.

