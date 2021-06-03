Time to play is over. New trailer for ‘The Boss Baby: Family Business’

A new official trailer for ‘The Boss Baby: Family Business‘, a sequel to the 2017 DreamWorks Animation film that grossed $ 528 million at the global box office. Directed by Tom McGrath, the film will have its premiere in theaters in the United States and Peacock on July 2, 2021 (August 20 in Spain).

In the film, the Templeton brothers – Tim (voiced by James Marsden) and his little brother Ted (Alec Baldwin) – are now adults but have grown apart over time. Tim is now a happily married family man. Ted, on the other hand, is the CEO of a mutual fund. But a new boss baby with an innovative approach and a dynamic attitude is about to bring them back together … and inspire a new family business.

Tim and his super mom wife Carol (Eva Longoria) live in a quiet suburban neighborhood with their gifted 7-year-old daughter, Tabitha (Ariana Greenblatt), and the irresistible youngest of the house, baby Tina (Amy Sedaris). ). Tabitha, who is number one in her class at a prestigious center for superintelligent children, has idealized her uncle Ted and wants to be like him when he grows up, but Tim worries that he is studying too much instead of enjoying a normal childhood.

When little Tina reveals, to everyone’s surprise, that she is a secret BabyCorp super agent and that her mission is to uncover the dark secrets behind the school of Tabitha and her mysterious founder, Dr. Armstrong (Jeff Goldblum), to reunite the Templeton brothers in the most unexpected way, causing them to rethink the meaning of family and discover what really … matters.

