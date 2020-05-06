Portuguese is one of the seven official languages of the UN, spoken by 265 million people worldwide. But even for the natives, it is normal to have doubts about what is right and wrong. Who has never erred in verbal agreement? Or did you have doubts about the use of backslash or pronominal placement? Or, with the New Orthographic Agreement, did you hesitate between using an accent or hyphen?
Especially now, since the moment requires physical distance between people, any professional is increasingly challenged to write and communicate without making mistakes in using the language.
For all those who wish to improve their mastery of the Portuguese language, Universidade do Livro invited renowned professor Chico Moura to develop online courses, which can help:
Communicate ideas clearly and grammatically;
Prepare school and academic work;
Provide public tenders;
Face the ENEM test or the entrance exam;
Write cohesive, fluent and well-argued texts;
Writing business proposals and work plans;
Make presentations in public;
Participate in job interviews, among many other possibilities.
There are 10 quick and objective courses, which can be started at any time; they have varied examples, dynamic exercises (self-corrective) and extra readings. All courses at Universidade do Livro have a 15% discount.
Below is a list of the courses offered, with a link in the title for more information about each one.
The current Orthographic Agreement (from 1990) – https://universidadedolivro.com.br/curso_andamento/ogramatica-da-lingua-portuguesa-o-acordo-ortografico-vigente-ead/
Lecture 1 Accentuation rules I
Lesson 2 Accentuation rules II
Lesson 3 The use of the hyphen I
Lecture 4 The use of hyphen II and analysis of the Agreement
Syntactic analysis I – https://universidadedolivro.com.br/curso_andamento/ogramatica-da-lingua-portuguesa-analise-sintatica-i-ead/
Lesson 1 Sentence, sentence and period
Lecture 2 Parsing of the terms of the sentence: subject
Lecture 3 Predicate, verbal complements, nominal complement and passive agent
Lecture 4 Adnominal adjunct, adverbial adjunct, bet and vocative
Syntactic analysis II – https://universidadedolivro.com.br/curso_andamento/ogramatica-da-lingua-portuguesa-analise-sintatica-ii-ead/
Lecture 1 Period analysis
Lesson 2 Coordination period
Lecture 3 Meaningful relations and coordinating conjunctions
Lecture 4 The role of coordinating conjunctions in argumentation
Syntactic analysis III – https://universidadedolivro.com.br/curso_andamento/ogramatica-da-lingua-portuguesa-analise-sintatica-iii-ead/
Lesson 1 Subordination periods: substantive subordinate clause
Lesson 2 Adjective subordinate sentence
Lesson 3 Adverbial subordinate sentence
Lesson 4 Reduced subordinate sentence
Cohesion and textual coherence – https://universidadedolivro.com.br/curso_andamento/ogramatica-da-lingua-portuguesa-coesao-e-coerencia-textual-ead/
Lesson 1 Textual cohesion
Lesson 2 Textual threads and juxtaposition
Lesson 3 Textual coherence
Lesson 4 Factors responsible for consistency
Pronominal placement – https://universidadedolivro.com.br/curso_andamento/ogramatica-da-lingua-portuguesa-colocacao-pronominal-ead/
Lesson 1 Proclisis
Lesson 2 Enclisis and mesoclysis
Lecture 3 Pronominal placement in verbal phrases and compound tenses
Lesson 4 Stylistic factors of pronominal placement
Verbal agreement – https://universidadedolivro.com.br/curso_andamento/ogramatica-da-lingua-portuguesa-concordancia-verbal-ead/
Lesson 1 General rule
Lesson 2 “If” as a passive particle and as the subject’s indeterminacy index
Lesson 3 Private cases
Class 4 Concordance of the verb “to be”
Crase – https://universidadedolivro.com.br/curso_andamento/ogramatica-da-lingua-portuguesa-crase-ead/
Lesson 1 Concept
Lesson 2 Cases in which crase occurs
Lesson 3 Cases in which crase does not occur
Lesson 4 Cases of optional crase
Score – https://universidadedolivro.com.br/curso_andamento/ogramatica-da-lingua-portuguesa-pontuacao-ead/
Lesson 1 General cases
Lesson 2 Comma
Lesson 3 Comma and semicolon
Lesson 4 Colons, quotes, dash, parentheses and ellipsis
Verbal and nominal regency – https://universidadedolivro.com.br/curso_andamento/ogramatica-da-lingua-portuguesa-regencia-verbal-e-nominal-ead/
Lecture 1 Verbal Regency I
Lecture 2 Verbal Regency II
Class 3 Nominal Regency
Lesson 4 Regency and the meaning of prepositions
Teacher
Francisco Marto de Moura (Chico Moura) has a degree in Letters (Portuguese and French) from the University of São Paulo, directed his professional life to teaching grammar and text production, both as a teacher in elementary, high school and higher education and in courses pre-university entrance exams, as well as author of textbooks and grammars. He has been preparing candidates for the essay exam for the diplomatic career, in addition to teaching writing courses for professionals in companies and lectures for teacher training in different regions of the country. He is co-author, with Carlos Faraco, of textbooks by Editora Ática for over 30 years. His most recent book is Tirando de letra, simple and practical guidelines for writing well, launched in 2017 by Companhia das Letras, co-authored with Wilma Moura.
In this video, Chico Moura explains the structure of the courses: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V9iFqsAdPZs&feature=emb_title
Assessment and certificate
To complete the course and receive a certificate (issued by Universidade do Livro / Fundação Editora da Unesp), all you have to do is perform all the exercises proposed in class.
Registration: www.universidadedolivro.com.br
Information: unil@unesp.br
More information about the University of the Book is available at:
www.universidadedolivro.com.br or by e-mail: unil@unesp.br
Website: http://editoraunesp.com.br/blog/dia-mundial-da-lingua-portuguesa-momento-para-se-aperfeicoar-no-idioma
