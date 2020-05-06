Portuguese is one of the seven official languages ​​of the UN, spoken by 265 million people worldwide. But even for the natives, it is normal to have doubts about what is right and wrong. Who has never erred in verbal agreement? Or did you have doubts about the use of backslash or pronominal placement? Or, with the New Orthographic Agreement, did you hesitate between using an accent or hyphen?

Especially now, since the moment requires physical distance between people, any professional is increasingly challenged to write and communicate without making mistakes in using the language.

For all those who wish to improve their mastery of the Portuguese language, Universidade do Livro invited renowned professor Chico Moura to develop online courses, which can help:

Communicate ideas clearly and grammatically;

Prepare school and academic work;

Provide public tenders;

Face the ENEM test or the entrance exam;

Write cohesive, fluent and well-argued texts;

Writing business proposals and work plans;

Make presentations in public;

Participate in job interviews, among many other possibilities.

There are 10 quick and objective courses, which can be started at any time; they have varied examples, dynamic exercises (self-corrective) and extra readings. All courses at Universidade do Livro have a 15% discount.

Below is a list of the courses offered, with a link in the title for more information about each one.

The current Orthographic Agreement (from 1990) – https://universidadedolivro.com.br/curso_andamento/ogramatica-da-lingua-portuguesa-o-acordo-ortografico-vigente-ead/

Lecture 1 Accentuation rules I

Lesson 2 Accentuation rules II

Lesson 3 The use of the hyphen I

Lecture 4 The use of hyphen II and analysis of the Agreement

Syntactic analysis I – https://universidadedolivro.com.br/curso_andamento/ogramatica-da-lingua-portuguesa-analise-sintatica-i-ead/

Lesson 1 Sentence, sentence and period

Lecture 2 Parsing of the terms of the sentence: subject

Lecture 3 Predicate, verbal complements, nominal complement and passive agent

Lecture 4 Adnominal adjunct, adverbial adjunct, bet and vocative

Syntactic analysis II – https://universidadedolivro.com.br/curso_andamento/ogramatica-da-lingua-portuguesa-analise-sintatica-ii-ead/

Lecture 1 Period analysis

Lesson 2 Coordination period

Lecture 3 Meaningful relations and coordinating conjunctions

Lecture 4 The role of coordinating conjunctions in argumentation

Syntactic analysis III – https://universidadedolivro.com.br/curso_andamento/ogramatica-da-lingua-portuguesa-analise-sintatica-iii-ead/

Lesson 1 Subordination periods: substantive subordinate clause

Lesson 2 Adjective subordinate sentence

Lesson 3 Adverbial subordinate sentence

Lesson 4 Reduced subordinate sentence

Cohesion and textual coherence – https://universidadedolivro.com.br/curso_andamento/ogramatica-da-lingua-portuguesa-coesao-e-coerencia-textual-ead/

Lesson 1 Textual cohesion

Lesson 2 Textual threads and juxtaposition

Lesson 3 Textual coherence

Lesson 4 Factors responsible for consistency

Pronominal placement – https://universidadedolivro.com.br/curso_andamento/ogramatica-da-lingua-portuguesa-colocacao-pronominal-ead/

Lesson 1 Proclisis

Lesson 2 Enclisis and mesoclysis

Lecture 3 Pronominal placement in verbal phrases and compound tenses

Lesson 4 Stylistic factors of pronominal placement

Verbal agreement – https://universidadedolivro.com.br/curso_andamento/ogramatica-da-lingua-portuguesa-concordancia-verbal-ead/

Lesson 1 General rule

Lesson 2 “If” as a passive particle and as the subject’s indeterminacy index

Lesson 3 Private cases

Class 4 Concordance of the verb “to be”

Crase – https://universidadedolivro.com.br/curso_andamento/ogramatica-da-lingua-portuguesa-crase-ead/

Lesson 1 Concept

Lesson 2 Cases in which crase occurs

Lesson 3 Cases in which crase does not occur

Lesson 4 Cases of optional crase

Score – https://universidadedolivro.com.br/curso_andamento/ogramatica-da-lingua-portuguesa-pontuacao-ead/

Lesson 1 General cases

Lesson 2 Comma

Lesson 3 Comma and semicolon

Lesson 4 Colons, quotes, dash, parentheses and ellipsis

Verbal and nominal regency – https://universidadedolivro.com.br/curso_andamento/ogramatica-da-lingua-portuguesa-regencia-verbal-e-nominal-ead/

Lecture 1 Verbal Regency I

Lecture 2 Verbal Regency II

Class 3 Nominal Regency

Lesson 4 Regency and the meaning of prepositions

Teacher

Francisco Marto de Moura (Chico Moura) has a degree in Letters (Portuguese and French) from the University of São Paulo, directed his professional life to teaching grammar and text production, both as a teacher in elementary, high school and higher education and in courses pre-university entrance exams, as well as author of textbooks and grammars. He has been preparing candidates for the essay exam for the diplomatic career, in addition to teaching writing courses for professionals in companies and lectures for teacher training in different regions of the country. He is co-author, with Carlos Faraco, of textbooks by Editora Ática for over 30 years. His most recent book is Tirando de letra, simple and practical guidelines for writing well, launched in 2017 by Companhia das Letras, co-authored with Wilma Moura.

In this video, Chico Moura explains the structure of the courses: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V9iFqsAdPZs&feature=emb_title

Assessment and certificate

To complete the course and receive a certificate (issued by Universidade do Livro / Fundação Editora da Unesp), all you have to do is perform all the exercises proposed in class.

Registration: www.universidadedolivro.com.br

Information: unil@unesp.br

More information about the University of the Book is available at:

www.universidadedolivro.com.br or by e-mail: unil@unesp.br

Website: http://editoraunesp.com.br/blog/dia-mundial-da-lingua-portuguesa-momento-para-se-aperfeicoar-no-idioma

