‘Time to act’ in the face of space debris

The 1957 launch of Sputnik, the first satellite, ushered in a new era for humanity. Today the Earth is surrounded by spacecraft that do essential work for global communication and navigation services, study the climate, save lives in the aftermath of disasters, and help answer relevant scientific questions.

Experts agree that the solution to space debris is to act before it is too late, a message that ESA conveys with the world premiere of the film Time to Act.

But all of these spacecraft, including manned ones like the international space station, are at risk of accidental collisions with the more than 129 million objects larger than one millimeter that currently orbit our planet. These can range from old dormant satellites to flaking paint.

No matter how small the fragments are, any small piece that travels at a speed of 56,000 km / h is dangerous if it collides with one of the many satellites that connect us to the world, whether by GPS, mobile telephony or the internet. Additionally, a cascading effect can occur if they collide with each other, generating even more debris and making the most useful orbits unsafe.

In this context, between April 20 and 23, 2021, ESA will host the 8th European Conference on Space Debris in Darmstadt (Germany), although attendees can follow it virtually. Scientists, engineers, industry representatives and policy makers will discuss problems, ongoing research and pending challenges in the face of space debris.

Experts agree that the solution is to act before it is too late, a message that ESA conveys with the world premiere on Tuesday of the movie Time to Act.

ESA is developing technologies for an automatic collision avoidance system, as well as methods for refueling, repairing and upgrading satellites in orbit, extending the life of missions and potentially reducing the number of new satellites that need to be launched.

The ClearSpace-1 mission

The actions of the European Space Agency also include the ClearSpace-1 mission (led by a Swiss company of the same name), which will be the first in the world to eliminate space debris. Its launch is scheduled for 2025.

In 2025 the ClearSpace-1 ‘hunter’ satellite will capture the upper stage of an ancient rocket using four robotic arms, and then they will disintegrate together in the atmosphere.

The mission will target the Vespa upper stage (Secondary Payload Adapter of the Vega rocket), abandoned in an orbit between 800 and 660 km altitude after the second flight of this launcher in 2013. With a mass of 100 kg, Vespa is about the same size as a small satellite, while its simple shape and sturdy construction make it a

The ClearSpace-1 ‘hunter’ satellite will launch into a lower orbit of 500 km altitude for a series of commissioning and critical tests before ascending to final orbit to find and capture the object using four supervised robotic arms. of the ESA.

Afterwards, both the capture satellite and Vespa will be exorbitant to disintegrate in the atmosphere.

Rights: Creative Commons.