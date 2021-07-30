‘Time’ – The beach devours the world

‘Time’ is a film that starts from a very simple premise but that at the same time is quite complicated to develop. Especially if you want to give it its own entity as a film, as something more than an elongated chapter of ‘On the Limits of Reality’. As something more than a curious premise that also, as a film, also has to face and project emotion for 90 minutes.

‘Time’ is a movie, and especially a movie by M. Night Shyamalan. Also, a very timely production in relation to the pandemic and the months that because of it we have been able to go without seeing some of our loved ones. We are not always aware of the passage of time. How quickly it sometimes dilutes. And why we should seize the moments as if there were no tomorrow.

Because there doesn’t have to be.

Its Spanish title is clear and evident, in a horror film that almost has more of drama than horror. A drama with a necessarily fantastic premise but with a mundane development that Shyamalan immerses all the time in terror, sometimes in an organic way and sometimes in a forced way. Between the organic and natural, and the forced and gimmicky. Between trying to be different and at the same time, an efficient servant.

Above all, a film by M. Night Shyamalan, a director who is always interesting but who sometimes loses his hand in his eagerness to reaffirm his author. In ‘Tiempo’ this would be represented through the opportune wandering of characters that appear and disappear at the convenience of the beach where it takes place, as well as in the self-interested existence of the everlasting role of a villain in the group.

Or because of that irrelevant epilogue.

A final stretch that seems to want to be emotional, moreover, without being it. Perhaps because although the film is essentially a drama, Shyamalan continually crushes it under suspense and terror. Perhaps because Shyamalan is a cold and distant director, too rational and the human relations of ‘Time’, without going any further, are treated with the same sensitivity as someone like Sheldon Cooper would.

It seems a joke, but it is not. And so ‘Time’ unfolds from beginning to end, as if it could be a joke even if it isn’t. A film by M. Night Shyamalan that, like ‘The Incident’, is a drama disguised as a genre production so close to being hit so regularly that it arouses irrepressible curiosity. For those who have it and take their own time, of course.

Because ‘Time’ is not going to satisfy the majority, neither as a movie nor even less as a “horror movie. Rather like a long episode of ‘En el Limits de la Reality’ that falls short in the emotional, where it would have found more roots than in the gimmicky. A good episode with the appearance of a movie, however, whose differential value is in the hand of a filmmaker for whom it seems that years do not pass.

By Juan Pairet Iglesias



@Wanchopex