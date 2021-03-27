Time of the Earth Hour 2021 in Spain and other countries

This Saturday, March 27, 2021, a good part of the world will shut down for 60 minutes to celebrate Earth Hour, one of the largest global movements against climate change and the loss of biodiversity that this year will once again be marked by the coronavirus pandemic.

Is about a mobilization campaign organized by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) on the environment to which individuals, companies, local, regional and state councils can join. Thus, you will be encouraged to turn off the electric light this Saturday between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. local time in each country to express your commitment to nature and act for the climate.

What is this campaign about? When did it arise?

This initiative emerged in 2007 in Sydney (Australia) as “a symbolic gesture to draw attention to the problem of climate change”, the WWF organization highlights. Thus, this action consists of turning off the lights of the houses, buildings or monuments for an hour to raise awareness about the climate situation.

“A symbol with which we want to remind that nature is the life support system of the planet, which gives us everything we need, from the air we breathe to the water we drink and the food we eat and that we must defend now to safeguard the health of our planet and, in turn, our own health and well-being ” .

Since it emerged in 2007, cities in nearly 200 countries have joined this movement turning off such important monuments as the Colosseum in Rome (Italy) or the Eiffel Tower in Paris (France).

This year, they remember, it is decisive to fight against climate change because in May 2021 the 15th Summit on biodiversity in Kunming (China) and the Climate Summit 2021 in November in Glasgow (England).