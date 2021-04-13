It is difficult to imagine today, and after everything that has happened in recent months around the crypto world, a traditional company that is not questioning the acquisition of Bitcoin as a method of saving in the long term. A trend that is not only related to technology companies such as Tesla or MicroStrategy, but is also reaching more traditional companies. Thus, Anthony Pompliano comments in the Tweet of the day that Time magazine will own Bitcoin thanks to Grayscale:

Grayscale has entered into an agreement with @TIME on a new video series about crypto. The catch? TIME will be paid in bitcoin and has committed to keeping the bitcoin on their balance sheet. As I continue to say, bitcoin is inevitable. – Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) April 12, 2021

Time enters Bitcoin from Grayscale’s hand

Deciding whether to own Bitcoin or not seems less and less difficult. As the cryptocurrency continues to increase in value in global markets. Attracting more institutional investors and investment banks, who consider cryptocurrency an active store of value. In other words, an asset with which to protect the value of your capital in the long term against inflation and instability.

However, not all companies are sure to take this step. After all, if the analyzes of the crypto enthusiasts are wrong and the price of the crypto asset falls, the cost of the decision will be borne by the shareholders and owners of the companies that acquired Bitcoin. Too high a risk for many companies, who prefer to continue betting on other less controversial assets.

This does not prevent some companies with a long tradition from deciding to finally enter the crypto market. This is the case of Time magazine, which will own Bitcoin thanks to an agreement reached with Grayscale. Through which they will produce a series of videos about cryptocurrencies for the investment company. And in return, Grayscale will pay for its services in Bitcoin, which Time has committed to saving.

«Grayscale has reached an agreement with TIME for a new series of videos about cryptocurrencies. The trick? TIME will charge in Bitcoin and is committed to keeping BTC on its balance sheet. As I keep saying, Bitcoin is inevitable.

The fact that one of the most famous magazines in the world enters the cryptocurrency market is a clear sign of the importance that these financial assets are acquiring. Which, beyond its price in the market, can be seen in the massive adoption of cryptocurrency.

