TIME Magazine Joins Bitcoin Hodlers List

Earlier today, Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein broke the big news to the crypto community that TIME magazine will now receive some payments in Bitcoin. We tell you!

TIME magazine will be a Bitcoin crypto hodler

According to Sonnenshein’s announcement, the partnership between Grayscale and TIME will allow the creation of a new series of educational videos on the crypto market. But, in addition to that, he assured that Keith Grossman, president of TIME, agreed to receive payments in Bitcoin and keep the leading crypto on their balance sheets.

This is not the magazine’s first foray into the crypto market. As we previously reported on CryptoTrend, TIME magazine recently sold three of its covers as NFT, showing a higher share of the crypto industry.

This is how TIME becomes one of the large companies, such as MicroStrategy, Square and Tesla, in maintaining balance sheets in the leading crypto, which makes them hodlers.

Binance launches a Tesla token

Crypto exchange Binance announced the launch of tradable share tokens that will allow crypto users of the exchange to trade shares.

Introducing tradable stock tokens on #Binance! Trade digital tokens that represent fully backed shares of equity stock. First stock token listing: @Tesla Inc. $ TSLA – Binance (@binance) April 12, 2021

In this way, the first Binance Stock Token (BST) to be traded is Tesla Inc., the TSLA / BUSD pair trading was opened at 13:35 UTC today. Therefore, all stock crypto tokens will be denominated, settled and guaranteed in Binance USD (BUSD).

MicroStrategy Board of Directors to Trade Cash for Leading Crypto

MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor announced via his Twitter that the company’s board of directors will now receive crypto instead of cash.

Thus, according to the statement, the Board of Directors modified the compensation agreements for directors who were classified as non-employees. Such directors, in the future, will receive all fees for their services in the leading crypto rather than cash.

Galaxy Digital is the latest to bet on a crypto ETF

Earlier today, Galaxy Digital submitted a request to the SEC to run a crypto ETF on NYSE Arca, an exchange on which both stocks and options are traded.

This is how the company becomes the eighth firm that is waiting for the approval of a Bitcoin ETF.

“Sponsor (Galaxy Digital) believes that the Trust will provide a cost-effective way for Shareholders to implement strategic and tactical asset allocation strategies using Bitcoin by investing in the Shares rather than buying, holding and trading BTC directly,” the application states. presented.

In a few lines …

11,900 Bitcoins, equivalent to 716 million dollars, have left the crypto exchange Coinbase to be deposited in cold wallets. Perianne Boring, president of the Chamber of Digital Commerce, said that Bitcoin could exceed 100K this year. (BTC) by December 2021 will achieve $ 73,500.

