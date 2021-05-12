Time is running out to save coral reefs

05/12/2021 at 10:13 AM CEST

Coral reefs on planet Earth could practically disappear between 2050 and 2100 if decisive action is not taken to curb global warming. A study by specialized scientists indicates that, even in the case of considerably curbing emissions, the damage will be considerable, but in an intermediate scenario of CO2 emission the reefs are in danger in a matter of decades.

New research on coral reef growth rates shows that there is still a small margin to save the world’s coral reefs, but time is running out.

The international study was conducted at the ARC Center of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies (Coral CoE), which is based at James Cook University (JCU). One of its authors, Professor Morgan Pratchett, said the results show that unless carbon dioxide emissions are drastically reduced, coral reef growth will stunt across the board.

‘The threat posed by climate change to coral reefs is already very evident due to recurrent episodes of massive coral bleaching,’ said Professor Pratchett. “But the current change in environmental conditions will have more consequences powerful, “he added.

Co-author Professor Ryan Lowe of the University of Western Australia (UWA) Coral CoE said that coral reef structures reflect a balance between the wide range of organisms that build reefs, not just corals. This includes coralline algae, a rock-hard algae that binds to these coralline formations.

Joint lead authors Dr Christopher Cornwall and Dr Steeve Comeau calculated how ocean acidification and warming will affect coral reef growth. Those calculations were based on three different scenarios: a low carbon dioxide emission, a medium emission and a high emission.

The findings suggest that in an intermediate emissions scenario, some reefs may even keep up with sea level rise as they grow, but only for a short time.

“All reefs around the world will erode by the end of the century in the middle scenario”said co-author Dr. Scott Smithers of JCU. “Obviously, this will have serious implications for reefs, reef islands, as well as people and other organisms that depend on coral reefs,” he warned.

The study provides forecasts on the consequences of ocean warming and acidification, and its effects on net carbonate production from coral reefs.

The warming of the oceans brings more marine heat waves, which cause a massive bleaching of the corals, which shows their degradation. What’s more, ocean acidification affects the ability of corals to calcify to form skeletons of calcium carbonate, a process called ‘calcification’. The warming of the waters also reduces this calcification.

Study data includes rates of net calcification, bioerosion, and sediment dissolution measured or collected at 233 locations on 183 different reefs. 49% of the reefs were in the Atlantic Ocean, 39% in the Indian Ocean, and 11% in the Pacific Ocean.

These data were then entered to run simulations across the three possible carbon dioxide emission scenarios (low, medium, and high impact) on ocean warming and acidification for 2050 and 2100.

Projections show that, even in the case of low impact, reefs will suffer severely reduced growth or accretion rates.

“While 63% of reefs are expected to continue to accumulate by 2100 in the low-impact scenario, 94% will erode by 2050 in the worst case“Said Dr. Cornwall. “And no reef will continue to accumulate at rates that match the predicted rise in sea level in the medium and high impact scenarios for 2100,” he added.

“Our study shows that changing environmental conditions challenge the growth of reef-building corals and other calcifying organisms, which are important for maintaining the structure of reef systems,” said Professor Pratchett.

“Saving coral reefs requires immediate and drastic reductions in global carbon emissions,” he added.

