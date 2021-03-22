Time is running out to bid on an NFT version of Jack Dorsey’s first tweet if he really should

If you want to buy Jack Dorsey’s first tweet, you’d better bid. Twitter’s billionaire co-founder and CEO put the tweet up for digital auction as an NFT, a non-fungible token, a digital asset that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. Dorsey’s 15-year-old tweet is for sale on a platform called Valuables by Cent that allows people to bid on tweets that are “autographed by their original creators.”

On Sunday afternoon, the highest bid for Dorsey’s tweet – the succinct “just set up my twttr” – was $ 2.5 million, from Sina Estavi, CEO of Bridge Oracle.

You are obviously not purchasing the actual tweet, but as the Valuables by Cent FAQ page explains, you get a digital certificate of the tweet with your purchase, which is “unique because it has been signed and verified by the creator.”

Dorsey tweeted that he was ending the NFT auction on March 21 (but not what time, please hurry Jack, we are at the deadline here), I would convert the profits into Bitcoin and then send them to Give Directly for response in Africa. Give Directly is a charity that, as the name suggests, gives money directly to people living in poverty. Okay, good job, Jack.

Tweets are not the only items that can be sold as NFT; technology is also taking over the art world. On March 11, an NFT of a work by Mike Winkelmann, the digital artist known as Beeple, sold for $ 69 million at Christie’s, making him “one of the three most valuable living artists,” according to the house. auction.

But if you want to have a digital signature (also known as an autograph) of the first tweet from the Twitter CEO, time is running out.