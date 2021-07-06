Time for the ‘Big Two’

07/06/2021 at 8:35 PM CEST

Cristina Moreno

The last unknown that was pending in the quarterfinal pairings of this Wimbledon 2021 was cleared yesterday and with surprise. Hubert Hurkacz eliminated one of the favorites to the title, the Russian Daniil Medvedev (2-6, 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-3 and 6-3) in a duel that was postponed on Monday due to the rain and that ended up being resolved a day later. A new surprise in these eighths after the elimination of Alexander Zverev Y Andrei Rublev.

Tomorrow he will be the rival of the Swiss Roger Federer, who has had one more day of rest to prepare for this clash. It will be the second duel between the two after the one that faced them in the Masters 1,000 in Miami 2017 and that fell on the side of the Swiss. The moment of truth for the Swiss tennis player, the oldest to get into a round of 16 at Wimbledon in the Open era, who was looking to calibrate his form in this Grand Slam.

A mystery on which his participation in the Games also depended and that has already been cleared since the tennis player has already been confirmed as one of the members of the Swiss delegation for Tokyo.

Tomorrow, he hopes to keep those good feelings before Hurkacz although as he himself admitted after his round of 16 duel against Lorenzo Sonego, “we will see how much I have left in the tank & rdquor ;.

The man to beat

Moreover, the defeat of Medvedev not only leaves him out of the tournament but also prevents him from reaching number one in the world ranking, which he will keep for several more weeks Novak Djokovic. The Serbian is still the great rival to beat and will have tomorrow in Marton fucsovics a new stumbling block to overcome on his way to his 20th Grand Slam title.

They will be the first quarter-finals of the Hungarian tennis player in a great, for the 49 that he carries behind him NoleAlthough the tournament of the Magyar, who already won Wimbledon as a junior, is being impeccable.

A lot has happened since he won the crown at 18, but now, at 29, he has a new chance to make history. With an enviable physique, the fruit of daily work, Fucsovics not afraid of the big favorite. “There is no possible strategy when you face these guys, just hope to have a great day and enjoy the court. I’m going to fight for each point and I really like to face him, really & rdquor ;, he admitted in the previous one. It will be the third duel between the two, with two victories for Djokovic, the last in the round of 32 of the Doha 2019 tournament.

The other two quarterfinal matches complete them Matteo berrettini against Felix Auger-Aliassime Y Karen kachanov against the executioner of Roberto Bautista, Denis Shapovalov.

A special duel that of the first two, great friends inside the circuit and also outside, because the girlfriends of Berrettini Y Auger Aliassime They are cousins ​​and “they spend a lot of time together & rdquor ;, as recognized by the Canadian who did not hesitate to affirm that“ Novak and Roger who are still the favorites for the title and will be difficult to beat & rdquor ;.