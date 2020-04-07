Really yes, that time is a human invention, it is something cultural and conventional, time was no longer there and the human being discovered it, but invented it among other things to better adapt to the environment, measure seasonal cycles for its agriculture, etc. There are orbital, mestrual, hydrological, seasonal, botanical cycles, etc., because yes, there are cycles, but there is no time. Why do I say this ?, because if we doubt what is being affirmed here, we can play to check the root of time , to ask ourselves how we measure it by creating it. Because time is a human invention but natural cycles are not, the cycles do exist and existed before we hominids arrived, time did not, it did not exist, for example, in the time of the dinosaurs, it is we, cultural beings who we attribute to these past eras the existence of time, but let us return to the cycles. How do we measure time? You will tell me With the clock! Well, and the clock is anchored, where ?, in a regular and natural cycle, which is the complete cycle of a turn of our planet, of a rotation that is 24 hours a day. And many rotations, many translations, many cycles, if we put them online because of man, that gives us the months, the years, the calendar. Before continuing, here we observe that if we go to the root of the measurement of time, where time is anchored for its measurement, we observe that time is invented by humans and anchors it for its measurement in the cycles that do they exist independently of inventive human culture.

But let’s continue. So you can tell me: You are not right because time does exist in a natural and unconventional human way, with time we grow old, therefore time we feel in our own meats. Well I say no and go back to the cycles that do exist but time does not. For this I will have to briefly explain the biological process of aging that does contain cycles but not time. We all know that our biological tissues, the epithelial, the conjunctive, the cartilaginous, etc., are regenerating, in fact thanks to this cellular regeneration in the tissues we make ourselves say new again. If it would not happen to us as a paper that does not have natural autonomous regeneration and that is left to its own in the open, it wears out, deteriorates and does not become new, let’s say, but the relevant physical agents destroy it. Not us, not us if a persistent wind erodes the skin, it regenerates, returns to the state prior to erosion and this is due to the cellular regeneration of the tissues. Well then, continuing with the reasoning and in order to reach the cycles again and not the time in aging, we must briefly explain the biological mechanism of cellular regeneration that makes our tissues and our organs and us whole new. Because explained only briefly it already serves us for the reasoning that concerns us. Our tissues are made of cells, but these cells are dying out, wearing out, degenerating in their own operation, but there comes a time when before death we clone, unfold and new young, vital and entrepreneurial cells arise. And this event, this cycle in millions of cells because that regenerates our tissues, organs, etc. According to this logic we can come to think that this system makes us immortal, since regeneration will always make us new. But no, in these regenerative cycles there is an error in genetic replication and that is why we grow old and die. Because the stem cell, when cloned, transmits to the daughter cell in the genetic replica its own DNA with the instructions of what that daughter cell has to do, as if it were its hard drive. But beware, in this mother-daughter genetic transmission the DNA replica is not exact, for mysterious reasons nature is wrong, it fails in this replica and there is a minimum, a millionth difference between the DNA of the mother cell and the daughter cell, but of sufficient size for the daughter cell to receive slightly dysfunctional genetic instructions, which regenerate, make us new but not fully. This natural error in many repetitive cycles worsens the DNA, the instructions to the new born cell, having consequences for example in the epithelial tissue that is regenerated but with imperfections, for example with less collagen, etc., which ensures wrinkles and others. So then we don’t age by time since it doesn’t exist, but by millions of decadent regular and regenerative cycles that make us mortal. If the cellular replica were exact, we would be immortal or, what is clear, we would live many more years.

And on the other hand you can tell me that I am ignoring the primordial and legendary importance of time in the measurements and formulas of Copernicus, Newton or Einstein, because I tell you that the time of mathematical formulas is nothing more than that, mathematics, a human invention to find measures to discover natural laws and their cycles, because of course, there are natural and regular cycles, but there is no time.

Or you can tell me, I move my left hand before my right, one thing happens before or after another, well, I tell you that the words before and after are cultural temporal concepts, invented by the human being in his language just like than time itself. And if you tell me that this writing is being long or short, I tell you that this is awareness of time that we have in our brains instilled by having grown up and been socialized primarily as children in a cultural civilization with time as a flag, which It makes us even nostalgic and creators of songs and poems with time versified, despite the fact that as I like to say, the cycles yes but time does not exist.

by Esteban Cubero Romeo