15 minutes. An alleged cover of Time magazine linking the German dictator Adolf Hitler with the president of the United States (USA), Donald Trump, became a trend in social networks coinciding with the riots after the peaceful protests over the death of the African American George Floyd .

The illustration on the magazine’s cover, which was shared thousands of times on Facebook and Twitter, reproduces Hitler’s characteristic bangs in black on a white background with a small mustache that is the profile of the Republican president, also in black.

At the bottom of the page you can read, in English, “Racism. The biggest virus”, referring to the situation caused by Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, USA.

The cover is not Time

The cover is not from Time: it is a photomontage that mixes an illustration by the Belgian artist Luc Descheemaeker with the magazine’s typography, as he himself has recognized.

Trump appeared on many covers of the weekly, but not the last one in which a couple of young people appear photographed for a report on the so-called “Generation Pandemic.”

The US president did appear on the cover of the previous week, which started on May 25, but with another drawing in which he was portrayed with a half-mask with the flag of the United States and the headline “there a correct way to reopen America and this is not. “

The drawing that plays with the faces of Hitler and Trump, however, does not appear in the search for previous covers of the magazine.

In fact, the illustration that circulated on social networks does not have the date of the week of publication in its upper right corner, an element that always appears on the covers of the magazine.

A cartoon from 2016

The drawing that was released as the cover of Time has, in its lower right corner, a signature with the letters “O-Sekoer”, commonly used by the Belgian artist Luc Descheemaeker.

In fact, the artist shared the montage with the cover this weekend on his Facebook profile, in which he also broadcast information from the Belgian public radio television in which it was reported that the cover was not true.

“A true illustration, but not a real magazine cover,” Descheemaeker himself explains to questions from a user on Facebook.

The drawing, from 2016, has a long history and was part of several exhibitions.