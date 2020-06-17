Osasuna receives Atlético on Wednesday, June 17 at 10:00 p.m. at the El Sadar stadium in the match corresponding to the matchday 29 of the Santander League. Both teams arrive after drawing the weekend against Real Sociedad and Athletic respectively.

Atlético de Madrid continues in its war to finish the Santander League in Champions League positions. Cholo Simeone’s men are sixth in the standings, just one point behind fourth, Real Sociedad, and four behind third, which is Sevilla. The rojiblancos need to start adding three by three after drawing four of their last five games in the domestic championship.

The great news in the mattress combination is the return of Joao Félix after completing his sanction match at San Mamés. The Portuguese could enter the starting eleven of Cholo Simeone and could lose his position Yannick Carrasco, who signed a good game against Athletic. Another of those who left great feelings was Marcos Llorente who fulfilled his new position. In addition, Diego Costa scored again, although his game was more discreet than that of his teammates.

In front will be an Atlético Osasuna Club that is in eleventh place in the Santander League with 35 points. Those of Jagoba Arrasate want to reach 40 units as soon as possible, which would mean the virtual salvation of the red box. And it is very bad things must be given to those of Pamplona so that they get into trouble in the remaining ten days of the championship.