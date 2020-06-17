Osasuna and Atlético meet this Wednesday at 10 pm in El Sadar in the match corresponding to matchday 29 of the Santander League

Schedule and where to watch Osasuna – Atlético de la Liga Santander on television

Osasuna and Atlético de Madrid The faces will be seen this Wednesday in the match corresponding to the matchday 29 of the Santander League, which can be seen in Movistar LaLiga. Sadar will test Simeone’s pupils on Joao Félix’s return after recovering from an injury and not being able to play at San Mamés due to suspension. The rojiblancos need to add three by three to reach the goal of qualifying for the Champions League as soon as possible. For his part, Osasuna wants the three points to continue dreaming of being in Europe next year.