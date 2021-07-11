Time and TV for the final of Djokovic

Novak Djokovic (1st) has played hundreds of important matches. But this Sunday, in Wimbledon, is invaluable to the Serbian. His desire is to be the best tennis player of all time, he is not afraid to assume it, and what happens at the All England Tennis Club can be decisive for that desire.

From 10 o’clock, on ESPN, Nole will face the Italian Matteo Berretini, inexperienced in this type of situation, in search of his 20th Major, with which he would tie the figure shared by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. At 34, and with more of the other two from the Big 3, the Serbian can continue to increase this figure.

Nole used Saturday break to stretch and train.

Novak has already become the player with the most weeks at No. 1 in tennis history (the one that increases week by week) and now he could match that of the Majors. Of course, if he conquered Wimbledon, he would go for another great prize: that of winning the four Grand Slams in the same year, which neither the Swiss nor the Spanish achieved. To top it off he could complement it with the gold medal at the Olympics for a historic Golden Slam. For that lack …

This will be the third confrontation between the two, although neither was so important: the Serbian stayed with the previous two. For the first time they met in the ATP Finals 2019 and the best in the world crushed it 6-2 and 6-1, while they clashed this year at Roland Garros, with Serbian celebration in four sets (6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (5) and 7-5).

Berrettini was the revelation of the tournament and he wants to continue like this.

By present and antecedents, Djokovic is the great favorite: the bookmakers give just 1.20 pesos for each one invested. Will there be a surprise in the Cathedral?

