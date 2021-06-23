time and live TV

This Saturday 26, Vasyl Lomachenko will return to the ring to face the Japanese Masayoshi Nakatani at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Ukrainian comes from a tough defeat against Teófimo López at the unification of the WBA, WBC and WBO lightweight belts in October last year.

In 2019 he won the WBA WBO titles. (.)

How does Lomachenko get there?

.There is great expectation for the return of Lomachenko to the ring, who has not fought since October last year in what was the loss to Teófimo López. The 170cm, 33-year-old Ukrainian is 14-2 with 10 KOs.

How does Nakatani get there?

.The 182 cm, 32-year-old Japanese suffered his only professional loss to the last executioner of his future rival, Teófimo López, although he gave the surprise in his last presentation with a victory against Félix Verdejo in December. He is 19-1 with 13 KOs.

Time and TV

I peeled it.A can be seen from 11 pm on Saturday on the Space channel throughout Latin America.

FIGHT WEEK 🔋 𝙍𝙀𝙇𝙊𝘼𝘿𝙀𝘿 One of boxing’s active pound-for-pound greats returns against one of the Lightweight division’s toughest proven foes. # LomaNakatani | SATURDAY | ESPN + – 10pm ET pic.twitter.com/kLfUF2QyfC – Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) June 21, 2021

