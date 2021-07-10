Time and channel to see the Argentina-Brazil, Copa América final

MEXICO CITY.

The moment of truth has arrived for Argentina and Brazil. Lionel messi Y Neymar They seek glory in the mythical Maracana stadium. The end of the America’s Cup 2021 it will be seen on the following television channels.

– 510/1510 from Sky (In Mexico)

– Blue to go by Sky.

– DirecTV GO, DirecTV Sports / 1610, Public TV and TyC Sports (In Argentina).

– Globo (In Brazil).

SCHEDULE: 19:00 hours.

Messi debuted in 2005 with the Albiceleste and accumulates 150 games at 34 years old. He registers in his record three lost finals of the Copa América, that of the 2007, 2015 and 2016 editions. The final of the 2014 World Cup that he lost is added.

Argentina has 28 years of title drought. In the 1993 Copa América, Messi was just beginning to arouse admiration at Rosario’s children’s tournaments.

Neymar He arrives with less pressure, although he has not lifted the Copa América title, despite the fact that Brazil won it in 2019. He was absent due to injury.

