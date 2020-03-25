Karl-Anthony Townsstar of the Minnesota Timberwolves of the NBA, explained that his mother is battling COVID-19 and he is in a coma, in an attempt to raise awareness of the threat posed by the disease. In a video of almost six minutes uploaded to his social networks, the center explained that his mother was diagnosed with the coronavirus after going to the hospital early last week. Later, she began to feel worse and suffered a fever, so she needed to be connected to an artificial respirator and later an induced coma had to be applied.

«I made this video so that people understand the seriousness of this. The disease is real and cannot be taken lightly (…) It is a deadly disease, ”said Towns, whose voice is cut off with emotion at various points in the video.

WE CAN BEAT THIS, BUT THIS IS SERIOUS AND WE NEED TO TAKE EVERY PRECAUTIONS. https://t.co/zxMqVB9AWk via @YouTube

– Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) March 25, 2020

The All-Star center, number one in the NBA draft in 2015, called for the population to comply with all the recommendations In order to prevent the spread of the pandemic, starting with staying at home, but also warned that more equipment and more support are needed for doctors facing the emergency.

Towns, 24, He is one of the NBA players to have contributed financially to the response to COVID-19 in the United States. In his case, it was a donation of $ 100,000 to the Mayo Clinic to improve the detection tests for the new coronavirus.

Nearly 800 people have died so far from the coronavirus in the United States., which records more than 55,000 confirmed cases, the third highest number worldwide after China and Italy. However, President Donald Trump announced that he wants to relax the measures that have been taken in the country to promote the isolation of the population and prevent contagions by considering them exaggerated, and warned that he intends to revive the economy within three weeks.