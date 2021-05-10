Timberwolves count on Leandro Bolmaro for 2021/22

The Timberwolves they rebuild and are already looking for new horizons. For the 2021/22 season he should join, if the plan established by the president of basketball operations is fulfilled, Gersson Roses, the Argentine combo Leandro bolmaro.

In an interview for The Cake Show (KFAN), the Colombian-born leader spoke about the team’s current affairs and also about the future. “We have a player that we drafted last year who will join next season,” he said at one point in the talk.

Given the Anthony Edwards, the number one of the previous generation, is with them and playing better and better together with Towns and Russell, they sent Aleksej Pokusevski to the Thunder already Daniel Oturu to the Clippers, the one he’s talking about is Bolmaro.

This physical marvel is adapting better and better to what Sarunas Jasikevicius is asking for. After the opportunities that Pesic gave him last year and having started this campaign with doubts, now he shines. Against Andorra, a few dates ago, he had his best match with the Barça team. He is only 20 years old, but he is already thinking in an American way. He has a contract until 2023, but last summer’s renewal a clause for an easy solution was included: $ 900,000 (750,000 can be provided by the franchise). In the 2020 Draft he was chosen in the 23rd position and, if this idea takes shape, he will become the fourth Argentine -for the moment- to land in the NBA in less than a year, counting Facu Campazzo (Nuggets), Gabriel Deck (Thunder ) and Luca Vildoza (Knicks), all from the Endesa League. Another heavyweight from the albiceleste in the best league.