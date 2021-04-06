Tim Tszyu wants to go for the World Cup

The australian Tim Tszyu (18-0, 14 KO) believes that the time has come to contest the WBO super welterweight championship. He is number one on the WBO charts and an official contender for the Argentine title. Brian Brown.

The problem is that there has been talk of the unification of the four super welterweight crowns between Jermell Charlo, WBC-IBF-WBA world champion and Castaño.

Tszyu, who comes from knocking out Dennis Hogan in five rounds a few days ago, will have the problem that both Charlo and Castaño are in the orbit of the promoter PBC.

But No Limit Boxing promoter George Rose believes it will cost about 6.5 million euros to bring a world title fight to Australia, and he is ready to pay the sum, he told The Sun-Herald.

“Whether it’s Charlo or Castaño, they are the targets. Timmy has to fight for a world title here in Australia, especially given the times we’re in [con COVID-19]. Australia is the best location for it ».