Tim Tszyu wants the title of Chestnut

After the excellent fight last Saturday, whose scores are still being talked about, the exact plans of Jermell charlo Y Brian Brown.

Logic says there should be immediate rematch to elucidate the undisputed champion of the division, but nothing is guaranteed by contract, unless it has transcended. In fact, it seems that it is not the most likely scenario, because the IBF will order Charlo an immediate defense before his official aspirant, Bakhram Murtazaliev.

The official contender for the WBO world title of Castaño, the Australian Tim Tszyu, was the first to open his mouth. Tszyu has offered Castaño to fight in Australia for the Argentine’s belt, to whom he has promised a next offer.

The oceanic has said that, despite the fact that the Argentine won for him, the result may be positive for his chances of fighting for that throne of the World Boxing Organization.