Tim Tszyu beat Dennis Hogan and knocks on the world title door

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

The australian Tim Tszyu (18-0, 14 KO) has defeated the Irish resident in the oceanic country Dennis Hogan (28-4-1, 7 KO) on this Wednesday’s Spanish morning, showing another convincing performance that brings him closer to the top of the heavily populated super welterweight.

After a few first episodes of the ten agreed in which little by little he was consolidating his greatest power and skills, Tszyu won in the fifth round by abandoning the corner of Hogan, who threw in the towel before the punishment that his boxer was receiving. Tszyu had dropped his opponent in the first part of the round with a terrible uppercut, and continued to apply the same medicine, with a good variety of blows, until the outcome that was anticipated.

Tszyu is ranked number 11 in the WBC charts, seventh in the WBA, third for the IBF and is already number one in the WBO ranking, whose champion is Brian Castaño. Tszyu has stated that his next step is already the world title and he wants it in his native country; It could be against the aforementioned Argentine, if he fails to close a unification match against Jermell Charlo (champion of the other three organizations). Although it may seem difficult to bring a lawsuit of this magnitude to Australia, the good epidemiological situation there and the possibility of large box office revenues could make Tszyu’s dream come true.

It should be remembered that Tim’s father, Kostya Tszyu, was an Australian nationalized Soviet who held unified world titles in the late 20th and early 21st centuries in the superlight category.