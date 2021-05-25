Tim Mickelson, the champion’s shadow, from college coach to agent

Phil Mickelson He came to the Kiawah Island course ready to enjoy one more victory in the company of his brother Tim, his current caddy and ‘Lefty’ most trusted man. “He is the same person he was when he went to college when it comes to how he enjoys golf and competition. He loves to compete, especially at the highest level, but also when he is at home against whoever he is “, he commented excitedly Tim mickelson, who had to rescue his brother from the fans who invaded the field so that he could finish the last hole.

“This is obviously impressive. Any victory is special, but to win a ‘big one’ at this stage in his career… Tears fell for the first time since I caddy, ”added Tim, who has gone from college golf coach to Jon Rahm’s agent to finally take the bag to his brother.

The first chapter was when he won as an amateur while in college. The second was winning his first Masters. The third chapter was the British Open. This is not to say that it is the final chapter because he feels he is 25 years old, “said his coach at university and agent for more than three decades Steve Loy.

“If I am realistic, it is very possible that this is the last tournament that I win in my life. But it is also very possible that I found something with my concentration and continued the streak. The point is, there is no reason why I or anyone else cannot win at an old age. It just takes a little more work, ”summarized Phil Mickelson after winning the 103rd PGA Championship.

“He has been on tour since I live,” he declared. Jon rahm, third in the world, who finished eighth with 287 (-1), after concluding the day with his best round of the tournament (68, -4). “For him, maintaining that will to play, compete and train is something truly admirable,” said the Basque.