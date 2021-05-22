Tim Means vs. Danny Roberts added to UFC Fight Night on June 19

A welterweight bout has been added to UFC Fight Night on June 19. Tim Means will face Danny Roberts.

The fight was announced by both fighters on their social networks.

Means, he will try to extend his winning streak. The fighter of New Mexico is on a two win streak. Tim comes from beating Mike perry by unanimous decision in UFC 255. “The Dirty Bird” is known for his strong striking, with 19 wins for KO / TKO.

Roberts, will seek to start a new winning streak. English comes from knocking out Zelim Imadaev on UFC Moscow. Victory that ended a two-game losing streak. Danny Unlike his rival, he stands out for his balance both standing and on the canvas, with 8 victories per KO / TKO and 5 for completion.

UFC Fight Night June 19 will be held in the UFC Apex from The Vegas, Nevada.