UNCASVILLE, Connecticut – BELLATOR 261: Johnson vs. Moldavsky will be televised on SHOWTIME this Friday, June 25 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, while the preliminary fights will be broadcast via the BELLATOR MMA YouTube channel beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.

BELLATOR MMA 261 Main Card: Johnson vs. Moldavsky: Friday, June 25 – En Vivi on SHOWTIME 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Interim Heavyweight Title Main Event: # 1-Tim Johnson (260) vs. # 3-Valentin Moldavsky (234)

Flyweight Main Event: # 2- Liz Carmouche (125.5) vs. # 3-Kana Watanabe (125.25)

Featherweight Fight: # 6- Daniel Weichel (145.5) vs. Keoni Diggs (146)

Lightweight Fight: # 4-Myles Jury (156) vs. # 6-Sidney Outlaw (156)

Light Heavyweight Fight: # 10- Christian Edwards (206) vs. Simon Biyong (204.5)

Preliminary Billboard:

BELLATOR MMA YouTube Channel | SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel | Pluto TV

6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT

Lightweight Fight: Soren Bak (156) vs. Bobby Lee (155.25)

Lightweight Fight: Isaiah Hokit (155.75) vs. Corey Samuels (156)

Bantamweight Fight: Jaylon Bates (136) vs. Cody Matthews (135)

Middleweight Fight: Taylor Johnson (185.25) vs. Lance Wright (184.75)

Featherweight Fight: John Macapa (144.75) vs. John de Jesus (145.5)