The former British tennis player Tim Henman, He gave an interview to Tennis 365, where he confessed to being very happy for the tennis career he had and declares that he does not regret anything. In addition, he got wet when he affirmed that three matches remember his time as a professional tennis player. Which will be?

-The Briton was very satisfied with the performance he showed in his tennis career, where he managed to reap eleven titles:

“Success in this sport is about maximizing your potential, and I know first hand that I gave it my all in my career. I gave everything I had and therefore I am very proud of the things I achieved. There was A lot of criticism in a few years, but if people always demand that you have to be 100% for a full year, you are fighting a losing battle. “

-Henman acknowledges that the criticism he received in his career did not affect him at all:

“When you are a British player and you are going to play major tournaments, especially at Wimbledon, there are two options: either win or lose. There is no middle ground. I have never been interested or bothered by people’s criticism. I listen to my family already the coaches I worked with during my career. Outside of that group I say, no one has ever influenced me in their opinions or criticism. “

-The most special matches for Tin Henman are those played at the All England Club in London:

“I have played almost 800 matches on the circuit and it is very difficult to have to opt for any. Despite this, I think that for a British player Wimbledon is always special. In that tournament I have three or four matches that I will never forget. My first match on the center court in 1996 against Yevgeny Kafelnikov it was very special and I will never forget it The other two games I remember was in the Middle Sunday Match in 1997 against Paul Haarhuis and the match against Roger Federer in 2001. The Swiss came from having He won Sampras in five sets and was already uncovering himself as the future legend of this sport. “

Tim Henman confesses that he doesn’t miss playing tennis:

“I do not regret anything that I have achieved in my career, and although I still love tennis, I do not miss being able to play or travel around the world. I feel that I did the best I could and that is something that no one can reproach me with. “

