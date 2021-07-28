Tim Elliott vs. Matheus Nicolau on plans for UFC Fight Night on October 9

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 06: (LR) Tim Elliott punches Jordan Espinosa in their flyweight fight during the UFC 259 event at UFC APEX on March 06, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC)

A duel between Weights Flies is in discussion for him UFC Fight Night October 9.

MMA Fighting reported Tuesday afternoon that the UFC is contemplating a match between Tim elliott, number ten in the ranking, and the Brazilian Matheus Nicolau.

Warning

Elliott, a former division title challenger, is going through the prime of his second spell with the organization by recording two wins in a row.

The 34-year-old veteran hasn’t fought since UFC 259, where he beat Jordan espinosa by unanimous decision.

Nicolau, semi-finalist of The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil 4, comes from reaching three consecutive victories thanks to a split decision against the former champion of Rizin FF, Manel Kape.

The number thirteen in the ranking is 6 – 1 above the octagon.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.

Advertisement