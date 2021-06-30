Tim Elliott and Ricky Simon offer to replace Louis Smolka to fight Sean O’Malley

The UFC bantamweight, Sean O’Malley, is looking for a new opponent for the next UFC 264 card after his original opponent, Louis Smolka, had to withdraw. due to injury.

After knowing the news, the contender for flyweight Tim Elliott and his bantamweight partner Ricky Simon were among those who applied to fight with the rising star.

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani was the first to break the news that Smolka had pulled out of the upcoming July undercard fight with O’Malley. Details of the injury were not disclosed, but it was apparently serious enough that Smolka had to withdraw. of the fight within weeks of fight night.

The UFC flyweight contender, Tim Elliott was one of the first to express interest in fighting O’Malley on short notice. on social media.

I’ll take that! My opponent was injured! – Tim Elliott (@ TElliott125) June 29, 2021

“I accept it! My opponent got injured! “

Elliott was supposed to fight Su Mudaerji at UFC Vegas 30 this past weekend, but the fight was called off at the last minute.. Elliott is coming off a string of wins over Ryan Benoit and Jordan Espinosa and is back in the flyweight title conversation.

Elliott wasn’t the only one who seemed ecstatic about a possible fight with O’Malley, as Simon called for a showdown against his UFC bantamweight colleague.

Less than 2 weeks? I agree”

Simon has three straight wins, including his recent featherweight win over Brian Kelleher at UFC 258.. Before that, he had recorded back-to-back victories over tough bantamweight opponents Ray Borg and Gaetano Pirrello. Other names who asked for a fight on social media with O’Malley are Merab Dvalishvili and Cody Stamann.

It’s a bit of a good news and bad news situation when it comes to O’Malley and the upcoming pay-per-view UFC 264. The bad news is that he doesn’t currently have a fight, but the good news is that there are a plethora of fighters willing to step in. with a few weeks notice and fight one of the rising stars of the UFC.

