Tim Drake first details in Titans season 3

Almost a month after the premiere of the third season of “Titans” On the HBO Max platform in the United States, TVLine brings us the first official look at Tim Drake, a character who will debut in the series played by Jay Lycurgo. At the same time, it offers us details of the characters from the showrunner responsible for the series, Greg Walker.

The action of the third season will take the Titans to Gotham, where they will meet old faces, but also take on new faces and face unexpected threats. Tim Drake, who in the comics assumes the identity of the third Robin and then Red Robin, is one of those new faces.

The showrunner of the series describes Tim as a street boy who has managed to grow up in Gotham without losing his indelible belief in heroism. Tim’s light-hearted demeanor is backed by an almost genius mind, a natural detective with a perception of detail far beyond his age.

Upon the arrival of the Titans in Gotham, an obsessive young man – Tim Drake – suspects that he has discovered the identities of Batman and Robin, and in doing so, he is drawn into the dark mysteries of Gotham.

This third season will also feature the additions of Savannah Welch as Gotham Police Commissioner Barbara Gordon Y Vincent Kartheiser as Jonathan Crane, an inmate at Arkham Asylum who as a Scarecrow “used to terrorize Gotham City using toxins to exploit the phobias of his enemies.”

Likewise, we will have the return of the usual faces of the series, such as Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Kory Anders / Koriand’r / Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth / Raven, Curran Walters as Jason Todd (who will assume the Red Hood identity), Ryan Potter as Gar Logan / Beast Boy, Conor Leslie as Donna Troy / Wonder Girl, Joshua Orpin as Conner Kent / Superboy, Alan Ritchson as Hank Hall / Hawk, Minka Kelly as Dawn Granger / Dove and Damaris Lewis, who returns as Blackfire after his almost fleeting appearance in season two.

The The first three episodes of the third season of Titans will premiere on Thursday, August 12, and the following episodes will air weekly until October 21.

Via information | TV Line