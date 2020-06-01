Amid protests and riots in several cities across the United States over the death of George Floyd caused by the Minneapolis police, Tim Cook has issued a statement to Apple employees. In the statement he talks about the importance of committing to “create a better and fairer world for all”. In addition, Apple has kept several of its stores closed to protect its employees.

Tim Cook has addressed all Apple employees internally in a statement in which he expressed how it is necessary not to look elsewhere in the hope of returning to normal, but to aspire to a future much higher than the normal”. In the statement, which Bloomberg obtained, Tim Cook expresses himself as follows:

Equipment,

Right now, there is pain deeply engraved in the soul of our nation and in the hearts of millions of people. To be together, we must defend each other, and acknowledge the fear, pain, and outrage brought about by George Floyd’s mindless murder and a much longer history of racism.

That painful past is still present today, not only in the form of violence, but in the daily experience of deep-seated discrimination. We see it in our criminal justice system, in the disproportionate number of diseases suffered by black and Latino communities, in the inequalities in neighborhood services and in the education our children receive. Although our laws have changed, the reality is that their protections are not yet universally applied.

We have seen progress from the United States I grew up in, but it is also true that communities of color continue to suffer discrimination and trauma.

I have heard from so many of you who feel fear – fear in your communities, fear in your daily lives, and, most cruel of all, fear in your own skin. We cannot have a society worth celebrating unless we can guarantee freedom of fear for every person who gives this country their love, their work, and their life.

At Apple, our mission has been and always will be to create technology that enables people to change the world for the better. We have always drawn strength from our diversity, have welcomed people from all walks of life to our stores around the world, and have strived to build an Apple that is inclusive of everyone.

But together, we must do more. Today, Apple is making donations to various groups, including the Fair Justice Initiative, a nonprofit organization committed to challenging racial injustice, ending mass incarceration, and protecting the human rights of the most vulnerable people in the American society. For the month of June, and in honor of the Juneteenth [festividad por la abolición de la esclavitud]We will also match all employee donations through Benevity two by one.

To create change, we need to reexamine our own views and actions in light of pain that is felt deeply but often ignored. The issues of human dignity will not be left out. To our colleagues in the black community, we see you. You matter, your lives matter, and are valued here at Apple.

For all of our colleagues who are suffering right now, please know that you are not alone, and that we have resources to support you. It is more important than ever to talk to each other, and find healing in our common humanity. We also have free resources that can help, including our Employee Assistance Program and mental health resources that you can learn about on the People website.

This is a time when many people may want nothing more than a return to normality, or to a status quo that is only comfortable if we look away from injustice. As difficult as it is to admit, that desire is itself a sign of privilege. George Floyd’s death is shocking and tragic proof that we must aspire to a much higher than “normal” future and build one that lives up to the highest ideals of equality and justice.

In the words of Martin Luther King, “Every society has its protectors of the status quo and its fraternities of the indifferent who are notorious for sleeping during revolutions. Today, our own survival depends on our ability to stay awake, to adjust to the new ideas, to remain vigilant and to face the challenge of change. “

With every breath we take, we must commit to being that change, and to creating a better and fairer world for all.

Tim