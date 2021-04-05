Tim Cook talks about Apple Car and the company’s interest for the first time

Apple’s new products in the field of augmented reality and the connected car are completely unknown. While there are rumors of all kinds, few things have come to fruition so far. And as usual, the company maintains absolute silence about everything that has not been announced, including the rumored augmented reality glasses.

Of the latter we have countless rumors, from the design to part of the functionality, but all information without contrast. However, Tim Cook has commented on the matter. While it has nothing to do with a specific new product, it has exposed part of Apple’s vision of augmented reality.

In an interview for The New York Times, Apple CEO Tim Cook considers augmented reality technology to be “critically important” to Apple’s future. On the use he could give this, he pointed out that it could be used to improve conversations, without going into more details.

Augmented Reality could significantly improve conversations

While this fits with Apple’s concept of augmented reality glasses, it doesn’t have to be directly related. The glasses, which could display contextual information, could aid a conversation using such technology. But for now it is more of a utopia than something tangible:

You and I are having a great conversation right now. Arguably it might even be better if we could augment our discussion with graphics or other things that pop up. I already see AR take off in some of these areas with the use of the phone [como la salud, educación, venta minorista y juegos]. And I think the promise is even greater in the future. Interview with Tim Cook in The New York Times

Tim Cook notes that Apple is very interested in the connected car

Tim Cook has also been asked about the Apple Car. Again, he highlighted the enormous interest of the company in this regard, but has not specified anything. Yes, the CEO of Apple has made it clear that he has never spoken to Elon Musk of this topic. An issue raised by the statements of the CEO of Tesla about the sale of the company to Apple in the past, something that did not materialize:

You know, I’ve never talked to Elon. Although I have great admiration and respect for the company he has built. Interview with Tim Cook in The New York Times

Tim Cook’s statements leave even more doubts about whether Apple is developing autonomous driving technology to license other companies (something like Apple Car Play) or if the Cupertino people really plan to develop their own car:

“We love integrating hardware, software and services and finding the intersection points of them because we believe that is where the magic happens. And that’s what we love to do. We love owning the core technology around you. We investigate a lot of things internally. Many of them [de los proyectos] they never see the light of day. Interview with Tim Cook in The New York Times

