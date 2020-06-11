Tim Cook has made a statement through his Twitter account announcing a new initiative. Apple will open a new initiative in which $ 100 million to fight to improve equality and racial justice. It will do so first at the US level, and then expand efforts around the world.

The gesture comes after all the protests that were organized following the death of George Floyd, a US citizen, killed by the Minnesota police. Cook speaks of “unfinished work” on equality in justice for all, commenting that the money will go to fight “systemic barriers” that communities of color have in order to have opportunities and dignity in their lives.

Lisa Jackson, the best captain for this project

The unfinished work of racial justice and equality call us all to account. Things must change, and Apple’s committed to being a force for that change. Today, I’m proud to announce Apple’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, with a $ 100 million commitment. pic.twitter.com/AoYafq2xlp – Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 11, 2020

The initiative will be led by Lisa Jackson, the person in charge of environmental and social efforts at Apple. Also from her Twitter, Lisa has stated that the fight for equality and justice have guided her career, and that she is therefore the most suitable person to take the reins.

Other gestures that this initiative includes are a camp for developers of color (which will be discussed at WWDC20), and the promise of increasing capital with Apple’s collaborating companies whose leadership is led by that same community. In addition, the company is also committed to further improve the conditions for inclusion when hiring new staff.

