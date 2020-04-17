         Tim Cook addresses his employees and is optimistic about Apple’s response to the coronavirus

Tim Cook and part of his executive team They held an online meeting with their employees yesterday, according to Bloomberg. The company executive shared the company’s plan to deal with the coronavirus and its plan to return to work. Cook sent a message of optimism about the situation of the company, both from the point of view of R&D and product and from the financial one.

The reasons for Cook’s optimism

If we stay focused on doing what we do best, if we continue to invest, if we manage the business wisely and make collaborative decisions, if we take care of our teams, if our teams take care of their work, I see nothing but reasons to be optimistic. .

In this way, the CEO of Apple has expressed himself at the meeting, where he has also stated that “Apple is not immune to world economic trends.” Despite this, the company faces the pandemic with a robust balance, referring to the financial situation of the company. A fundamental aspect when facing the economic slowdown that is occurring.

This crisis contrasts with the previous ones that the company has faced. He took the example of the late 1990s, when Apple was just weeks away from bankruptcy. When Cook joined Apple in 1998The company responded to the challenges by launching the original iMac. A product that allowed her to get out of the impasse in which she was plunged and gain enough time to launch the iPod.

He also referred to the time when they launched the original iPad in 2010, an environment marked by the subprime crisis and global recession. In both cases, Apple was able to continue its march thanks to the fact that it did not stop its product pipeline. A fact that can also be seen today, given the launches of the iPad Pro (2020), MacBook Air (2020) and the iPhone SE (2020) this week.

Measures for returning to work

Employees asked the CEO about possible job cuts, to which they replied in good economic health Apple that we have already seen. His vision is always focused on the long term rather than making adjustments in the short term. Regarding the return to work, they will take these measures:

They do not know when it will be possible to return to the offices.

Temperature checks.

Maintaining distance between people.

Possibly tests will be done, but there are no plans at the moment.

Holiday policies have been modified to refund days not enjoyed.

Flexibility when returning for employees with unique situations.

Apple Store employees are taking virtual trainings and meetings for the reopening of the stores. Three great products have been launched during this time and they need to be up-to-date in order to answer all questions from potential customers. Cook also discussed the donations made so far: 30 million masks, 2 million protection screens, hundreds of millions of dollars and the creation of a Covid-19 app.

In a way, getting companies like Apple back on track is a way to encourage a certain level of normality back. As long as health measures are respected and adequate security. The company shows considerable confidence in moving forward and recovering the traction that has characterized it all these years.

