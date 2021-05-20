Tim Burton already has a protagonist for the Wednesday Addams series

Netflix will premiere Tim Burton’s next series, which will be titled Wednesday, based on Wednesday Addams.

One of the craziest and most well-known families of all time returns to television. However, now with the streaming industry and focused on one of its members, The Addams Family will return with the series of Wednesday on Netflix.

Wednesday, the eldest daughter of the Addams, is perhaps one of the most remembered characters of the 90 ‘. Her stiff braids, her classic black dress and her somber face without any smile, made the girl, at that time played by Christina Ricci, an icon.

Now that symbol will be back in a product of Tim Burton for the aforementioned entertainment platform. Not many details about the production have been revealed yet.

However, one of the things that most intrigued about the project was its cast. It was recently confirmed that the young actress Jenna ortega will give life to the peculiar girl.

The news was confirmed by the producer and by the interpreter on official social networks

With only 18 years, Ortega will star in the 8 episodes, initially, that will be put in the catalog. These will follow the stories of the creepiest teenager in cinema in her days as a student of the Nevermore academy.

Happy Wednesday! @JennaOrtega will play the iconic Wednesday Addams in our upcoming live-action Wednesday series, directed by Tim Burton. pic.twitter.com/yQRJXgnUo4 – Netflix (@netflix) May 19, 2021

Al gough Y Thousands Millar They will be the showrunners and the rest of the cast has yet to be released. However, a strong rumor in the specialized media indicates that Ricci could return, but this time to give life to Morticia, the mother of the family.

Synopsis

“The series is an intriguing and supernatural mystery, showing Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday will attempt to master his emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous murder spree that has terrorized the local city, and solve the supernatural mystery that entangled his parents 25 years ago, all while navigating his new and highly tangled relationships on Nevermore. “