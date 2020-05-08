On May 6, 2020, it will be remembered by music fans, especially electronic lovers, as a sad day, because the great Florian Schneider – founding member and key player in the Kraftwerk sound – died at the age of 73. Since this was known, the tributes began everywhere, but now they are organizing to celebrate it as it deserves, listening to his songs.

As we have already seen in the last days, Tim Burgess –Leader and vocalist of The Charlatans– is the love and lord of virtual listening parties, inviting tons of bands and artists of all genres to listen to iconic albums. However, and in the face of Schneider’s death, he has decided to put together a special event to honor the memory of one of the most influential musicians in history.

On his Twitter account, Tim announced that this May 7 he would continue with his parties, but this occasion would be special. To honor the memory and legacy that Florian Schneider left commanding Kraftwerk for almost four decades, You will hear the acclaimed Computer World of 81 with all of us, which includes songs such as “Computer Love”, “Pocket Calculator” or “Numbers”.

One of the characteristics of Tim Burgess’ listening parties is that Both he and the guests comment on some details about the album in question and even tell the occasional anecdote that occurred around the recording or the promotional tour of said album., something that all fans appreciate because all those data many times you can not find them on Wikipedia.

But this time and to make this tribute to Florian more solemn, the English musician said that there would be no comments from him, much less invited. The idea is just listen to the music that Schneider created together with the German band and appreciate their contributions to the innovative sound of Kraftwerk.

Anyway invited fans to share their thoughts on Florian’s work on Twitter and one that another memory that they have had listening to the songs that he composed together with Ralf Hütter, Wolfgang Flür and Karl Bartos for this real great album.

If you want to join listening to Computer World to remember with Tim the life and work of Florian Schneider, we tell you that will start at 12 noon (Central Mexico time) through your Twitter account.

