The famous British comedian and artist Tim Brooke-Taylor, member of the comedy trio The Goodies, Unfortunately he lost his life at 79 years old due to the complications he presented when he was infected with the covid-19 virus.

The person in charge of giving the news was his agent, who reported that he passed away today April 12 in the morning.

Tim was also part of the Footlights magazine from Cambridge University and entered comedy on radio and television during the 1960 alongside Monty Python John Cleese and Graham Chapman.

Brooke was famous for being part of The Goodies next to Graeme Garden and Bill Oddie, specializing in surreal sketches that incorporated visual inventiveness, antics and also songs.

It should be mentioned that the song “Funky gibbon“became a hit of the Top 10 lists of the United Kingdom in the year of 1975.

The program where he participated in the year 1970, was a big success especially in Great Britain, Australia and New Zealand.

“The Goodies” was part of a it was golden comedy British television in the 60s and 70s which included “Monty’s Flying Circus Python “y”Not the Nine O’Clock News“

For over 40 years, Tom was also a panelist on the BBC radio comic book quiz show “Sorry i have no idea“

His loss in these horrible times is particularly difficult to accept, “Garden said of his death.

Hundreds of artists and comedians have dedicated messages and dedications expressing how good he was and that he is in a much better place now.

I just heard the devastating news of Tim Brooke-Taylor’s death. A hero since I can remember, and on a few occasions, a colleague and collaborator in ‘I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue’. Gentle, kind, fun, wise, warm, but very resourceful when he chose to be. Very sad, “actor Stephen Fry said on Twitter.

