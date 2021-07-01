Tim Berners-Lee sells the original WWW code as an NFT for $ 5.4 million | Technology

The creator of the network of networks joins the NFT craze by selling the original code with which he created the World Wide Web for $ 5.4 million.

32 years ago the world Wide Web from the hands of Sir Tim Berners-Lee, a British physicist who sought to improve the flow of information at CERN (European Organization for Nuclear Research). The objective was to jointly manage the entire volume of information, interconnecting all the Organization’s investigations.

In 1993 CERN gave the green light to open this concept to the whole world. It happened to be able to be used by anyone and in a few years there were already millions of users who joined this flow of information. This is the beginning of the internet as we know it now, the first steps that have now been translated into an NFT and auctioned by Sotheby’s.

On June 23, the auction for $ 1,000 began and over the days its price rose to 3.5 million, but in the last 15 minutes the bid accelerated until it closed at $ 5.4 million. This sale has surpassed the 2.9 million obtained by the first tweet of Jack Dorsey, founder of Twitter, although it does not reach the record of 69 million obtained by the artist Beeple, it is the madness of the NFTs.

For that price, Tim and his wife have sold several time-stamped files of the original code, an animated video of the code as you type, a letter from Sir Tim, and a digital poster of the code. “I’m not selling the web, you won’t have to start paying money to follow links. I’m not even selling the original code,” Berners-Lee had to explain to The Guardian.

The NFT represents more of a representation of that creation, like an artist’s sketches, as the complete original work is not for sale nor can you be assigned an intellectual property that he could take advantage of it monetarily, as the physicist has explained. “I am selling an image that I made, with a Python program that I wrote myself, of what the source code would look like if it were pasted on the wall and signed by me” has clarified.

The money raised will go to various causes chosen by the couple. The auction house has also confirmed that it will pay a carbon offset for the “minting and transaction costs of the sale.” NFTs and other blockchain-based markets such as cryptocurrencies receive strong criticism for increasing levels of pollution in the world.