Tim Berners-Lee sells the original Internet code NFT

Over 30 years ago Tim Berners-Lee created the original code that shaped the web. That initial source code for web browsers has now been up for auction. For $ 5,434,500 someone has acquired the NFT that accredits him as the holder of the digital copy of the code, as well as a series of extras such as a poster and letter signed by Tim himself.

It is not yet known who has been the person who has paid such an amount of money to Tim Berners-Lee. However, in exchange for this he takes a digital copy of the 9,555 lines of code, a 30-minute video animation displaying the code, a digital poster and a signed digital letter by Tim Berners-Lee himself.

The auction of the original Internet code was announced a few weeks ago and since then it has been accompanied by controversy. Tim defends this action indicating that it is aligned with the values ​​of the web and that he sells something made by himself. Likewise, it ensures that the benefits will go to causes they support.

One of the largest NFT auctions to date

The sale for 5.5 million dollars of this NFT is one of the biggest that has been done so far. The record remains for artist Beeple’s NFT, which sold for no more and no less than $ 69 million. Another relevant NFT is that of Jack Dorsey, who sold his first tweet for just under $ 3 million.

But what exactly is all this NFT stuff? Is about the purchase and sale of ownership of digital items unique. Through the chain of blocks it is possible to carry out a unique follow-up of these items and know at all times who owns them and whether or not it is the original digital file.

The problem with NFTs It is similar to the rest of the topics related to cryptocurrencies and blockchains: the enormous environmental impact that all the necessary calculations can have on the part of computers. On the other hand, it is the fact that a digital copy of the work is being sold and not the work itself. Many bet on it although sometimes this is built on a house of cards or can even be stolen.

