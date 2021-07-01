Tim Berners-Lee sells an NFT code for $ 5.4 million

07/01/2021 at 09:18 CEST

The original source code for the World Wide Web has been sold as a non-fungible token for $ 5.4 million. NFTs are certificates of ownership of digital assets, which often have no physical representation. They don’t necessarily include copyright control, and critics say they are get-rich-quick schemes that are bad for the environment.

The creator of the World Wide Web, Sir Tim Berners-Lee, sold the NFT to an unidentified buyer, through Sotheby’s auction house. The highest bid remained at $ 3.5 million for most of the last day of the auction, but there was a flurry of bids in the final 15 minutes.

The auction began on June 23, with an initial bid of $ 1,000.. Four different items were sold as part of a single NFT: time-stamped files of the source code, an animated video of the code being written, a letter from Sir Tim, and a digital poster of the code. Sir Tim created the World Wide Web, in 1989, connecting different pieces of information on the Internet through hyperlinks.