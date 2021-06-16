Tim Berners-Lee, one of the fathers of the Internet, auctions the source code of the World Wide Web as NFT

British engineer and WWW creator Tim Berners-Lee speaks at the Digital X fair in Cologne.EUROPA PRESS

He considered as one of the fathers of the modern Internet sells the original code that made the web universe possible

9,555 lines of code including the HTML, HTTP and URI formula

Sotheby’s auction house will manage the sale of this landmark that changed history in 1991

British engineer Tim Berners-Lee, the creator of the World Wide Web (WWW), the set of logical protocols that allow the distribution of information on the Internet, has put the source code of this invention up for sale as an NFT file at auction.

NFT, short for non-fungible token, is a technology based on ‘blockchain’ that guarantees the authenticity of a file in digital format as a work of art, as well as who is its owner.

Berners-Lee, regarded as one of the fathers of the modern internet, has now been released as NFC the original WWW file, what developed between October 3, 1990 and August 24, 1991, as reported by the auction house Sotheby’s, which will manage the sale, in a statement. Lee had submitted the WWW proposal in 1989 while working at the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN).

In total 9,555 lines of code put up for sale, the implementations of the three languages ​​developed by Berners-Lee are included: HTML (HyperText Markup Language, the markup language for creating web pages), HTTP (Hypertext Transfer Protocol) and URI (Uniform resource identifier).

Along with these files, accompanied by temporary certification, Berners-Lee has also put on sale the set of documents that explained to users how to use the application, considered the first browser in history.

In addition, the auction also includes a black and white video without sound showing an animation of the code as it is being typed (lasts 30 minutes and 25 seconds), as well as a letter written by Berners-Lee in 2021 reflecting on the creation of the WWW.