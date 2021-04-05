Tim Anderson left the White Sox game due to injury

Chicago shortstop White sox, Tim Anderson was taken out of the game tonight for a injury in the hamstring. It appears to be in day-to-day condition at the MLB.

The bad news continues to appear for the Chicago organization, who lost Eloy Jiménez a few days ago to injury. Now it adds up Tim Anderson, who will be being evaluated to know the exact severity of the discomfort.

Nevertheless, Anderson It is a sensitive loss for White sox, as he is the starting shortstop for the White Sox team in the MLB. At the beginning of the season, he recorded an RBI, a home run and an average of .200.

Tim Anderson was removed from the game due to a sore left hamstring. You will be evaluated to find out the severity of the injury. – The White Sox (@loswhitesox) April 5, 2021

Here is the video of the injury: