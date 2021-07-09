Tilray subsidiary Aphria RX GmbH successfully completes the first harvest and distribution of medicinal cannabis grown in Germany

Milestone in the distribution of GMP certified medical cannabis to German pharmacies

NEW YORK and NEUMÜNSTER, Germany, July 09, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ | TSX: TLRY), a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production and distribution of cannabis, today announced that its German subsidiary, Aphria RX GmbH, has successfully completed the first harvest of medicinal cannabis grown in Germany for distribution to German pharmacies. The medicinal cannabis crop is the first to be grown in accordance with European Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards in Tilray’s modern 6,000-square-meter indoor growing facility in Neumünster, Germany. The subsequent distribution, carried out by a distributor on behalf of the German Cannabis Agency and in accordance with all pharmaceutical and narcotics legal requirements, underlines Tilray’s strong position and operational excellence in the key market for medicinal cannabis in Europe.

“Our harvest in Germany represents an important milestone in ensuring access to high-quality and reliable medical cannabis for patients and healthcare professionals in Germany,” says Denise Faltischek, International Head and Chief Strategy Officer at Tilray. “It is a testament to the professionalism and dedication of our team that, despite the challenges of a global pandemic, has remained on track as the first licensed producer of medicinal cannabis in Germany. Our achievement would not have been possible without the trust and cooperation of the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) and the German Cannabis Agency, to which we are sincerely grateful, “continues Faltischek.

Since the Cannabis Medicine Act was enacted in Germany in March 2017, the country has relied exclusively on imports to meet the growing medical demand that is currently estimated to exceed 100,000 patients. Tilray’s domestic harvest and production will play an indispensable role in ensuring that patients’ needs are met with the highest quality medical cannabis products, while reducing dependency on imported supplies.

Irwin D. Simon, CEO of Tilray, adds: “The European Union represents a powerful growth market for us, and of its component markets, Germany has the greatest potential. We look forward to leveraging our strong medical platform and multi-faceted international operation. combining in-country cultivation, importation and a large distribution infrastructure, to increase access and availability of consistent, high-quality medical cannabis for all European patients. “

And Simon concludes: “Tilray’s success in Germany allows us to say with conviction that we differentiate ourselves from our competitors by scale and proven execution capabilities. We are therefore poised to transform the industry on a global scale, with our highly scalable presence. , a diverse portfolio of medicinal cannabis brands and products addressing a wide range of patient and consumer needs. The EU plays a key role in our international distribution network and we look forward to accelerating our progress. “

Tilray is establishing itself as a pioneering company committed to supplying pharmaceutical grade and GMP certified medical cannabis products to patients around the world. In 2016, the company was the first to export medical cannabis from Canada and to import medical cannabis products into the EU.

About Tilray

Tilray Inc. is a leading international consumer and recreational products company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia and Latin America, dedicated to improving people’s lives one by one. Tilray does this by inspiring and empowering the community to live life to the fullest, providing them with products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul, and promoting a sense of well-being. Tilray’s mission is to be the trusted partner of its patients and consumers, providing a sophisticated, healthy and well-being experience through its premium, differentiated brands and innovative products. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation and distribution, Tilray’s unrivaled cannabis production platform supports more than 20 brands in more than 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based edibles and alcoholic beverages.

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005976/en/

