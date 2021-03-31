Till tears: the moving accounts of witnesses to George Floyd’s murder

A series of witnesses who were present on the fatal day that the officer Derek Chauvin handcuffed and put his knee on the neck of George Floyd, testified Tuesday about the terror and fear they perceived during the incident.

Among those who took the stand were a 9-year-old girl, three high school students, a mixed martial arts fighter, and a firefighter from Minneapolis.

“I was sad and somewhat angry”, said the girl. “I felt that he was stopping breathing and they were hurting him,” he said.

Donald Wynn Williams, a mixed martial arts fighter, said he called 911 after what happened and told the operator verbatim, “I think I just witnessed a homicide.”

Firefighter Genevieve Hansen, who went out for a walk on her day off, said she tried to help, but the cops refused: “I tried to reason with them, but it was impossible.”

George Floyd’s death at the hands of police sparked widespread outrage last May after a video circulated online showing Officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee to Floyd’s neck on a Minneapolis street corner as he gasped for breath. .

The case sparked nationwide protests over police brutality and a national conversation on racism. Now the case is finally being litigated in criminal court, and Chauvin will stand trial this month on charges of manslaughter, murder in the second degree and murder in the third degree.

The order of the day during the first day.

1) Out-of-court protests, 2) Prosecutor Jerry BlackWell, 3) Attorney Eric Nelson and Chauvin, 4) Jenna Scurry, 911 operator, 5) Donald Williams, witness, 6) Security camera footage

The trial began with opening statements from both sides. The Prosecutor Jerry W. Blackwell sought to focus jurors’ attention on the famous video of Floyd’s arrest. “They can believe what they see: that it is a homicide, it is a murder,” he said, adding that the trial was “about Derek Chauvin,” not the police in general. Eric Nelson, Chauvin’s attorney, said there are more than 50,000 items in evidence and told jurors that the case “clearly lasts more than about 9 minutes and 29 seconds.”

The exact cause of Floyd’s death will turn out to be one of the most crucial points in this trial. In its opening statement, the defense said it would call in seven medical experts, in addition to Hennepin County Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker, who performed the only autopsy on Floyd and classified it as a homicide.

Witnesses, including a cashier at a gas station across the street who filmed the encounter and a 911 operator, also described their actions during the time Floyd was arrested. Jena Scurry, a 911 operator, alerted a supervising sergeant to what was happening: “My instincts were telling me something was wrong.”

THE KEYS TO THE CASE:

What happened

On May 25, 2020, Derek Chauvin and three other officers arrived at Cup Foods, a convenience store, after a teenage employee called 911 to report that a man had used a counterfeit $ 20 bill.

Police officers detained George Floyd outside the store. A video captured how Chauvin immobilized him with his knee to his neck for more than nine minutes, despite his pleas that he could not breathe, and finally killed him.

The video sparked months of protests across the country against police brutality and for racial equality, the largest mass movement for civil rights since 1960.

The policemen were removed from their positions and charged for the incident. In October, Chauvin was released on bail while awaiting trial, having paid $ 100,000 through a bail bond agency. He was initially asked to remain in Minnesota, but was later allowed to live in any of the four bordering states (Iowa, Wisconsin, North Dakota, and South Dakota) due to concerns for his safety.

Officers Thomas Lane and Alexander Kueng, along with a third officer, Tou Thao, were also fired and have been charged with aiding and inciting murder and murder in the second degree. They face a combined trial in August, but if Chauvin is acquitted, the other three officers are likely to be, too.

How is the trial?

Derek Chauvin’s trial for George Floyd’s death is unusual for many reasons: is broadcast live from Minneapolis and assistance will be severely limited due to the coronavirus.

Among those allowed in the courtroom, on the 18th floor of the Hennepin County Government Center, are the judge, jurors, witnesses, court staff, attorneys, and Chauvin, and just a handful of spectators. . The judge, Peter A. Cahill, wrote in an order on March 1 that only one member of Floyd’s family and one member of Chauvin’s family could be in the room at any one time. There are two seats reserved for reporters, and several journalists, who will rotate during the trial.

The jury: Among the 12 members includes two white men, four white women, three black men, one black woman and two women who identify as mixed race, according to information provided by the court. Two white women and one white man are the alternates.

Witnesses: Among the many witnesses expected to come forward, the most prominent is likely to be Darnella Frazier, the teenager who took the video of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck; Minneapolis Police Department Chief Medaria Arradondo, who fired Chauvin, condemned his actions and called Floyd’s death a “murder,” and Hennepin County Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker who attributed Floyd’s death to a “cardiopulmonary arrest that complicates subdulation, immobilization and compression of the neck.”

The accused

Derek Chauvin, 45, joined the Minneapolis Police Force in 2001. During his time in the police force, he had 18 complaints of misbehavior, two of which ended in administrative proceedings. The man has been described by his acquaintances as a workaholic who had a tendency to overreact.

The accusing party

The prosecutor’s office Keith Ellison notes that the officer’s nine-minute submission was a substantial part of Floyd’s loss of consciousness and eventual death. They are expected to cite image evidence from the case to show how Floyd said numerous times that he could not breathe.

They will also highlight that the autopsy manager, Dr. Andrew Baker, ruled that Floyd’s death was a homicide, and the contributing factors were Chauvin’s restriction, the drugs in Floyd’s system, and his underlying health conditions. However, he said the amount of fentanyl that appeared in Floyd’s toxicology report would have allowed him to rule out that he died of an overdose if found alone at home.

Two other examples of Chauvin’s performance as a policeman will be relevant: the arrest of an African-American woman who he also subjected with his knee, and that of a suicidal man whose life Chauvin saved by placing him on his side and transporting him to the hospital. . With this last act, they intend to allege that the policeman was aware of the importance of not obstructing the breathing of immobilized persons.

The defense

Attorney Eric J. Nelson has given some indication of how he plans to defend his client. At trial, Nelson’s defense is likely to be based on arguments that Floyd died from drug use and an underlying health condition, not from Chauvin’s action. The defense has highlighted that Floyd did not have injuries to the neck. He will also question the doctor who performed the autopsy, and call his own medical expert.

In addition, he has shown that he will seek to point out that part of the responsibility for the submission was by the other officers on the scene, who arrived first and informed Chauvin about the state and Floyd’s “dangerousness”.

Another component of the defense will be that the force used to subdue Floyd was legal and within the policy of the Police Department, an argument that is expected to be challenged by Chief Medaria Arradondo, one of the most important witnesses of the Prosecutor’s Office.

