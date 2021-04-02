Till out, Kevin Holland will face Marvin Vettori in the new star of UFC on ABC 2

With Darren till injured, Kevin Holland will be the new rival of Marvin vettori in the new main fight of UFC on ABC 2.

The change was announced by Vettori Podcast The Thursday evening.

Holland will go back 21 days after his last fight, when he lost to Derek Brunson by unanimous decision in the stellar of UFC Vegas 22. The defeat ended a five-game winning streak. Kevin is known for his strong striking, with 12 wins per KO / TKO. Now, he will have the opportunity to show that he can be part of more stellar fights within the Octagon.

Vettori, is in the best moment of his career. The Italian is on a four-win streak. In his last fight, he beat Jack Hermansson by unanimous decision in the main fight of UFC Vegas 16. Marvin noted for his strong grappling, with 9 wins by way of completion.

UFC On ABC 2 will be held on April 10 at the UFC Apex from The Vegas, Nevada.