Yes, you have read well. Craig tiley, President of TennisAustralia, has communicated that the Australian Open 2021 It is going to start designing action protocols and concrete measures in case the coronavirus problem is not completely resolved when the date of its dispute arrives. “There is great uncertainty about how the world can be in a few months. These strange times require anticipation when forecasting crisis situations. We will design plans with which we are prepared to put players in quarantine if necessary or even to play the tournament behind closed doors, “the Australian tennis boss commented on TheAge.

