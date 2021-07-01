Tilda Swinton responds to criticism of being cast as The Old Woman

Choosing Tilda swinton What The old woman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe it was one of the most controversial casting of Marvel Studios. Trying to escape from clichés and stereotypes, they gave the character a facelift. In front of his image as an Asian character in the cartoons, where he is in fact a Tibetan man named Yao from the ancient city of Kamar-Taj in the Himalayas, they placed a London actress.

Not long ago, in May, the president of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige admitted the mistake he made, acknowledging that it was not a wise decision to remake the character like that for his adaptation to the film “Doctor Strange.” Now who adds to this is Swinton herself.

In an interview with Variety, the actress was told those words that Kevin Feige said a few months ago, and she has responded by saying that is “very, very grateful that I said that”.

I remember at the time I had a question mark in my own mind, and I was watching the audience’s response to the idea that a Scottish woman will play this character, ”says Swinton.

The actress adds stating that there was “no resistance whatsoever” from the public at first, as far as she knew. She went on to say that criticism of the cast grew “fairly” over time, reflecting what she sees as a “really healthy social development” in which audiences feel “increasingly able to contribute to the narrative and feel heard within. the narrative ”with regard to representation in the cinema.

“Doctor Strange” co-writer C. Robert Cargill once cited the character’s Tibetan origins as something that might have prevented the film from being shown in China, excusing its change for when it was adapted for film. Cargill later clarified that it was not involved in the decision, as it was something even prior to his arrival on the film.

Following the character’s death in “Doctor Strange,” Swinton briefly reprized The Old Woman during a key scene in 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame.” However, she is not expected to appear in the sequel “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ”, whose filming ended in mid-April, except for a surprise, which would not be surprising considering the theme of the film.

Via information | Variety