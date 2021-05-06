Tikun: the same path of transmission of DNA and reincarnation of souls

Genetic information has passed from one living form to another from the first microbes to humans. Could this be guided by the same sense of perfection (tikun, in Hebrew) that operates in reincarnation? The experts explain us.

What is reincarnation?

Reincarnation refers to souls that return again and again to take corporeal form, of course, this according to a metaphysical understanding of reality. In the case of biology, it is genetic information that, since the origin of life, has manifested itself over and over again in corporeal form in organisms.

Thus, in a strictly natural context, this information – made up of only four letters in the chemical language: A (adenine), G (guanine), C (cytosine) and T (thymine) – has manifested itself through DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid ) in increasingly perfected forms of life, passing from one body to another body, until reaching its maximum level of perfection: the human brain, in accordance with Rafael Argüello Astorga, director of the Institute of Genomic Science and Medicine, in Torreón, Coahuila.

“The first living organisms were single-celled like bacteria. Through mechanisms by which the bacteria were infected, genetic material could be obtained from them, to infect other cells. This is how genetic material was exchanged and genetic diversity was generated “, he adds in an interview for Tec Review.

In this way, a wide spectrum of unicellular microorganisms was changing and finally gave rise to multicellular organisms. According to fossil studies, this process began on the planet about 3.8 billion years ago.

“Yet it is not completely clear how it happened, how the first organisms were made up of a single cell and suddenly they were already made up of many and performed specialized functions. This became increasingly complex until it reached mammals and, in particular, humans, who have a feature that other mammals do not have: the intellectual power to even understand how it was created ”, comments this specialist.

Science and metaphysics

Although the biology current It does not usually resort to metaphysical principles of improvement to explain the development of life on Earth, but simply to statistical criteria of probability, Tec Review asks Argüello Astorga the following question:

Can we say that the process of genetic transmission has a sense of improvement?

“Yes. There are those who consider that there are certain principles inherent in life that allow it to organize itself in increasingly complex ways until it reaches human thought. From this perspective, it seems as if the DNA has become aware of itself through having created an organ like the human brain”, Answers this scientist.

Is direction of improvement which can be considered as intrinsic to DNA, was taken into account long ago by Isaac Luria, a Kabbalist rabbi from Jerusalem, who in the 16th century integrated it into his theory of the reincarnation of souls.

This according to Leonel Levy, rabbi of the Bet El community, in Mexico City, who in an interview for Tec Review details the following about that teacher:

“He told his followers that one would come back to life to repair things that were left pending, so that he would continue to develop. It is about a vision of continuity of life ”.

The key is in the tikun

Levy also clarifies that Judaism is not mostly occupied with the doctrine of reincarnation, but rather with how to live a meaningful life according to the fulfillment of precepts and good actions in this world. However, on that doctrine of Luria he thinks the following:

“Reincarnation uses a metaphor of something circular, something that comes to complete a cycle that was not completed; it is a circle that closes with a task that had not been completed ”.

Luria’s followers maintain that such a direction of perfection rules this world.

Such is the case of Nathan of Breslev (1780 – 1844), Ukrainian rabbi, who in his work Likutey Halachot writes: “Everything in this world has to go through a purification process to reach its own perfection.”

This is analogous to the path of improvement traveled by the four letters of the genetic alphabet (A, G, C, T) from the time life arose to the present day: from the time there were only unicellular organisms to the appearance of multicellular organisms as complex as being human.

“Reincarnation is also seen as a path in which the soul had something else to learn on its way,” according to Levy’s explanation, comparable to the thesis put forward by Argüello that it seems that DNA had followed a long path of self-knowledge (as if it were a soul doing tikun) until it incarnated as a human brain.