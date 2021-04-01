TikTok’s Viral Leggings Are On Sale For Under $ 30 Today On Amazon

After almost exclusively wearing leggings the majority of this past year, you might think you have enough pairs to last for the rest of your life. But no loungewear or athletic-wear collection is complete without what are arguably the most famous leggings of the decade.

Butt Lifting Workout Leggings

While scouring the Customers’ Most-Loved page on Amazon (yes, that’s a thing), I stumbled across Rexchi’s Butt Lifting High Waisted Leggings ($ 27, Amazon). Yep, the same kind that became famous on TikTok for their incredible ability to fake a butt lift. It’s no surprise that these leggings have nearly 600 5-star reviews on Amazon paired with a 4.2 / 5 overall rating.

The leggings’ double-layer fabric offers four-way stretch and compression for a perfect balance of support and comfort. Reviewers rave about the way it moves with the contours of their body as they lunge, squat, and pedal on their stationary bikes. Plus, it has a flattering high-waisted silhouette that looks great with crop tops and sports bras and eliminates the worry of your leggings sliding down mid-workout.

But according to TikTok, what makes these leggings a true game changer is that they have specially patterned stitching in the middle of the backside to enhance the look of your rounded, lifted booty. Several videos feature TikTokers wearing the leggings in front of their family or partner to get their live, initial reactions — and trust me, they’re hilariously satisfying and addicting.

They’re available in 10 colors from neutral black, gray, and red to bright tie-dye patterns, and I don’t blame you for wanting one in every color, especially since they’re super affordable. They typically cost $ 37, but Amazon is slashing the price of several options today. While the cost varies based on your choice of color and size, you can snag these leggings for as low as $ 23.

Go ahead, add this pair to your cart. You’ll want to pencil hours of checking yourself out in the mirror in your planner after these land on your doorstep.

